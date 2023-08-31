Broadway's Jay Armstrong Johnson and Taylor Iman Jones Perform at La Crema Winery This Fall

Broadway comes to wine country with this intimate concert series at La Crema Winery.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

CollabWERKS is a new collaborative producing organization brought together by three Sonoma-county based arts centered companies Redwood Theatre Company, Kimzin Creative, THTR Productions that seeks to connect audiences and bring a fresh Broadway experience to Sonoma County.

Broadway comes to wine country with this intimate concert series at La Crema Winery. Guests will convene on the stunning Pavilion lawn at Richard's Grove for an afternoon of sips and songs with beloved showtunes sung by some of the biggest names on Broadway. Each concert will pair La Crema, Kendall Jackson and Matanzas Creek world-class wines with beloved songs from the performer's favorite musicals.

CollabWERKS' inaugural concert series, Click Here will feature Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, Phantom of the Opera, On the Town, Hair). The next concert Click Here will feature another incredible Broadway actor, Taylor Iman Jones (Six: The Musical, Hamilton, Head over Heels, Groundhog Day).

A fixture of stage and screen, Jay Armstrong Johnson has just completed his run of the acclaimed New York City Center production of Parade, playing the sensationalist reporter Britt Craig in a performance the New York Times described as "superb."

On Broadway, Jay is considered one of the industry's most versatile triple-threats, having starred as "Raoul" in The Phantom of the Opera for the global phenomenon's record-breaking 30th anniversary, "Chip" in the celebrated revival of the classic musical On the Town, and the original casts of the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair, Hands on a Hardbody, and Catch Me if You Can.

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, Taylor Iman Jones moved to New York City and made her Broadway debut in 2017, in the ensemble of Groundhog Day. The following year, she originated the role of Mopsa in Head Over Heels on Broadway. She is currently playing Catherine Parr in the Broadway production of SIX.

She also originated the role of Pat in the original production of Scotland, PA presented at Roundabout Theater Company, directed by Lonny Price. A fierce presence on stage, she is one of Broadway's brightest stars. Jones is also a Singer-Songwriter who shares groovy pop tunes, full of love and heartbreak.

CollabWERKS was created by a highly experienced and tight-knit group of New York City actors, dancers and directors who, by a stroke of luck (or kismet), all settled in Sonoma County with the same hunger-to marry paramount theatrical experiences with the wonders of wine country.




