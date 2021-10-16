Broadway San Jose Partners with Psycho Donuts on HAMILTON-Themed Donuts

To celebrate the South Bay premiere of HAMILTON, Psycho Donuts has created three limited edition donuts that pay homage to the musical: Burrfect (peanut butter vegan cake, coffee icing, chocolate icing, peanut butter lattice drizzle), Show Me the $10 (apple cinnamon cake donut, apple icing, green sprinkles), and A Treasury is Born (raised star filled donut w/ earl grey tea custard filling, vanilla icing, red & blue sprinkles).



The donuts are available for a limited time at Psycho Donuts' Campbell (2006 Winchester Blvd., Campbell) and Valley Fair (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara) locations.



Presented by Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, HAMILTON is playing a limited three-week engagement at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) now through Sunday, October 31, 2021. Tickets are available at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose).



HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringa?? a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.



With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tonya??®a??, Grammya??®a??, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.



For more information on Broadway San Jose, visit broadwaysanjose.com.



For information on HAMILTON, visit HamiltonMusical.com



For more information on Psycho Donuts, visit psychodonuts.com.