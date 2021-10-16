Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway San Jose Partners with Psycho Donuts on HAMILTON-Themed Donuts

The South Bay premiere of HAMILTON brings a partnership between the juggernaut musical and Psycho Donuts

Oct. 16, 2021  
To celebrate the South Bay premiere of HAMILTON, Psycho Donuts has created three limited edition donuts that pay homage to the musical: Burrfect (peanut butter vegan cake, coffee icing, chocolate icing, peanut butter lattice drizzle), Show Me the $10 (apple cinnamon cake donut, apple icing, green sprinkles), and A Treasury is Born (raised star filled donut w/ earl grey tea custard filling, vanilla icing, red & blue sprinkles).

The donuts are available for a limited time at Psycho Donuts' Campbell (2006 Winchester Blvd., Campbell) and Valley Fair (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara) locations.

Presented by Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, HAMILTON is playing a limited three-week engagement at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) now through Sunday, October 31, 2021. Tickets are available at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose).

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringa?? a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tonya??®a??, Grammya??®a??, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.

For more information on Broadway San Jose, visit broadwaysanjose.com.

For information on HAMILTON, visit HamiltonMusical.com

For more information on Psycho Donuts, visit psychodonuts.com.


