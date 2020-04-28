Broadway San Jose Announces Two Community Food Initiatives

Broadway San Jose General Manager Gretchen Feyer announced two community food initiatives aimed at keeping the Bay Area theatre community engaged and connected.



"Much like musical theatre, food nourishes the mind, body, and soul," said Feyer. "While our doors are temporarily closed, we wanted to come up with ways for our patrons to stay involved with us and our community. We look forward to announcing additional activities and opportunities over the coming months and can't wait until we can welcome you back to the theatre and share the joy of live theatre again."



As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in food insecurity amongst our neighbors. Starting today, Broadway San Jose will partner with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley to help raise much-needed funds to ensure Second Harvest can continue their mission of providing nutritious food to those who need it throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. To donate and help meet the hunger needs of our neighbors who have been severely impacted by this crisis, visit https://bit.ly/3eIveY9.



Using Broadway musicals as inspiration, Broadway San Jose has announced a call for recipes for their first-ever Broadway San Jose family cookbook. Amateur, junior, and professional chefs are asked to submit a recipe based on one of the shows from Broadway San Jose's upcoming 2020/21 season, along with photos and/or videos of themselves/family/roommates creating these recipes. Once all entries are collected, a cookbook will be created and shared with patrons. To make things even more appetizing, one winner in the following three categories-Most Inventive Recipe, Most Unique Ingredient, Best photo/video submission-will win an exclusive Broadway San Jose goodie bag. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, May 29, 2020. For more information and entry guidelines, visit broadwaysanjose.com/cookbook.





