Baroque Ensemble Presents The Rarely Performed Handel's OTTONE

San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Baroque Ensemble presents two performances of Handel's Ottone on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15. Directed by Corey Jamason and Elisabeth Reed and conducted by Jamason, the semi-staged production explores the universal and timeless themes of power, ambition, and love against the backdrop of Rome in the 10th century.

Loosely based on the lives of Otto II, Adalbert of Italy, and the Byzantine princess Theophanu, Ottone was one of Handel's most successful operas during his lifetime-boasting some of his finest arias and duets-but is rarely performed today.

SFCM's baroque opera performances are an annual highlight of the Conservatory's season, featuring an orchestra of period instruments and a cast of vocalists ranging from undergrads to post-graduates. In recent years, the ensemble has performed Handel's Tamerlano, Rodelinda, and Atalanta and Purcell's The Fairy Queen.



i??Saturday, March 14, 2020, 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2:00 PM

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall

Handel's Ottone Corey Jamason and Elisabeth Reed, directors



Free, reservations recommended



San Francisco Conservatory of Music 50 Oak Street San Francisco, CA 94102

boxoffice@sfcm.edu 415-503-6275 sfcm.edu/performances





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You