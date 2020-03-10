BURLESQUE EXTRAVAGANZA Still Scheduled for this Month at EXIT Theatre

EXIT Theatre has released a statement concerning this month's performances amid the coronavirus outbreak:

"Greetings,

Firstly, we'd like you to know that we've been weighing the implications of the current wave of event closures, and are continuing to monitor the situation. For the moment, all EXIT Theatre-produced shows are still scheduled to run as planned. We'll be posting updates on social media as we get them (and always feel free to reach out to me with specific questions about upcoming shows as well).

In that spirit, we'd like to remind you that our flirty and fabulous Burlesque Extravaganza is coming up fast, and there are still press tickets available for all four of our shows! This fierce fest explores performative femininity, gender play, power, vulnerability, fantasy, and connection in a safe, supportive space-a perfect mid-month expression of Women's History Month! Come witness the return of our popular Silly Strips night, and Burlesque Improv Contest, plus two brand-new events, Acceptable in the '80s, and Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy, and a whole day of workshops for folks looking to take their craft to the next level. With hosts Red Velvet, Dola Belles, Odessa Lil, and If 'N' Whendy.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: Acceptable in the '80s. Hosted by Dola Belles and Red Velvet.

Thursday, March 19, 2020: Silly Strips Laughs Again. Hosted by Dola Belles and Red Velvet.

Friday, March 20, 2020: Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy. Hosted by Odessa Lil.

Saturday, March 21, 2020: Burlesque Improv Contest. Hosted by If 'N' Whendy, with celebrity judges, Red Velvet, Red Bone, and Kellita, and a step-down number by last year's Improv Winner, Maggie Motorboat."

For more information visit http://www.theexit.org/burlesque/.





