Alonzo King LINES Ballet Cancels Spring Season & Gala, Closes LINES Dance Center

Alonzo King LINES Ballet regrets to announce it is canceling its Spring Season, scheduled for April 10-19, 2020 at The Blue Shield Theater of California at YBCA. It is also canceling its Spring Gala: Reaching for the Stars.

The LINES Dance Center, which hosts 75 classes per week, is also closed until April 7. LINES Ballet's decision was made to comply with local and federal guidelines regarding large gatherings and the containment of COVID-19.

"We may be closing our physical doors, but we are still here for our community," said interim Executive Director Robert Rosenwasser. "We are thinking creatively about ways to keep dance in people's lives, and ways to sustain our teachers, dancers and greater community. We will be sharing more in the days to come."

Alonzo King LINES Ballet will be contacting ticketholders directly with options on how they may donate their tickets as a tax-deductible contribution, or receive a refund. For more information please visit www.linesballet.org.





