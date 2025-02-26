Alley Theatre to Host Open Auditions For Its 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2025-26 Seasonal Auditions for Houston actors will be at Alley Theatre. Auditions will be for AEA and non-AEA adult actors, ages 18 and older. Auditions will be by appointment only, and may be scheduled beginning Thursday, February 27, 2025. Actors should prepare two contrasting monologues that are not to EXCEED three minutes in length total.



REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible for auditions & casting, all actors auditioning must be at least 18 years old, must live within a 50-mile radius of downtown Houston, and must be available for weekday and weekend rehearsals.

To obtain an appointment, email contact information (name, phone number, and indicate whether you are a member of AEA) to auditions@alleytheatre.org on or after Thursday, February 27.

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, 2025, and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, March 17, 2025, by appointment only

WHERE: Louisiana Room at Alley Theatre at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center – 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information, email auditions@alleytheatre.org on or after Thursday, February 27, 2025.

CASTING BREAKDOWN:

Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D

A New Adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First Rehearsal June 10, 2025. Performances July 11 to August 17, 2025.

CHERRY BAKER- Female identifying, 20s, any ethnicity - Miss Marple's caretaker and housekeeper. British dialect required.

HEATHER LEIGH/ASSISTANT DIRECTOR- Female identifying, 40s+, any ethnicity - Kind woman, talkative and always doing things for other people. The new chair of the local branch of St John's Ambulance. Also plays the Assistant Director of the film being shot. British dialect required.

ELLA ZIELINSKY- Female identifying, 20s-30s, any ethnicity - Rudd's secretary and would do anything for him. Has severe hay fever.

FEMALE UNDERSTUDY 1- Female-identifying, any ethnicity - Actor to cover principal female-identifying roles. British dialect required.

FEMALE UNDERSTUDY 2- Female-identifying, any ethnicity - Actor to cover principal female-identifying roles. British dialect required.

MALE UNDERSTUDY- Male-identifying, any ethnicity - Actor to cover principal male-identifying roles. British dialect required.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

THE DA VINCI CODE

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel

Based on the Novel by Dan Brown

Directed by Rob Melrose

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First Rehearsal August 19, 2025. Performances September 19 to October 12, 2025.

JACQUES SANUIÈRE- Male identifying, 60s-70s, any ethnicity - Curator at the Louvre, and Sophie's grandfather. Keeper of many secrets.

PHILIP- Male identifying, late 20s - early 30s, any ethnicity - Keeper of Rosslyn Chapel. Warm and engaging.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

THE BODY SNATCHER

by Katie Forgette

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal September 2, 2025. Performances October 3 to October 26, 2025.

DR JOHN BROOK- Male identifying, 30, any ethnicity - Intelligent, curious, empathetic. In awe of Dr. Noakes, but capable of standing up to him. In love with Elizabeth.

ELIZABETH NOAKES- Female identifying, Early 20s, any ethnicity - Though suffering from a chronic illness (cardiac insufficiency), she never concedes. She may even be able to convince the onlooker for a time that she is not ill. Devoted to her father Dr. Noakes, and to convincing him that she is well and happy. Were she healthy, she would more than likely be attempting to pursue an education and career available only to men. Her personality is as captivating as her father's voice—she is utterly charming.

ALICE PARKER- Female identifying, mid-late 20s, any ethnicity - Servant girl without family. Unfortunately, attractive enough to catch the eye of well-to-do men with anemic morals. Autodidact. Her intellect exceeds the expectations of her class. Naïve, but a fighter.

MRS KEENE- Female identifying, 50s, any ethnicity - Nurse. Assistant to Dr. Noakes in his research and in his care of Elizabeth. Dedicated. Her potential has been thwarted by her gender, but she has found a certain degree of satisfaction in working with Dr. Noakes—more than any other employment would offer.

FETTES- Male identifying, 35-45, any ethnicity - Grave robber. Considers himself to be a businessman. Prison employee. Runs several illegal enterprises on the side, but since the (fictional) addendum to the Anatomy Act, his time is now taken up with resurrecting. Small to medium stature; lean, but muscular like a lightweight or welter weight boxer.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

from the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal October 28, 2025. Performances November 13 to December 28, 2025.

*ALL ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

by Isaac Gómez

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal November 11, 2025. Performances November 28 to December 28, 2024.

*ALL ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

by Josefina López

Directed by Lisa Portes

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal December 16, 2025. Performances January 23 to February 15, 2026.

ANA- Female identifying, 18, Latina - Plump and pretty, sister of Estela, daughter of Carmen. She is a recent high-school graduate and a young feminist who wants to go to college but is stuck in the factory helping out her sister. Bilingual is a plus, but not essential (English and some Spanish).

ESTELA- Female identifying, 34, Latina - Plump, plain-looking, owner of the “Garcia Sewing Factory,” a hopeless romantic at heart, but a hard worker. Bilingual is a plus, but not essential (English and some Spanish).

CARMEN- Female identifying, 50, Latina - A short, large woman, mother of Ana and Estela. She has a talent for storytelling and gossip. Bilingual is a plus, but not essential (English and some Spanish).

PANCHA- Female identifying, 32, Latina - A huge woman who is very mellow in her ways, but quick with her tongue, very Catholic and traditional at times. Bilingual is a plus, but not essential (English and some Spanish).

ROSALI- Female identifying, 29, Latina - Thin, sweet and easy going, but has a secret and is insecure about her sexual appeal. Bilingual is a plus, but not essential (English and some Spanish).

ENGLISH

by Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Evren Odcikin

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal January 13, 2026. Performances February 13 to March 8, 2026.

MARJAN- Female identifying, 44, Iranian - The teacher; light accent; was taught American English. Irani dialect required.

ELHAM- Female identifying, 28, Iranian - A student; very thick accent; bulldozes through English; doesn't not sound like Borat? Irani dialect required.

ROYA- Female identifying, 54, Iranian - A student; thick accent; wrings English dry. Irani dialect required.

OMID- Male identifying, 29, Iranian - A student; very light accent; speaks a little like an alien. Irani dialect required.

GOLI- Female identifying, 18, Iranian - A student; light, sweet accent; not a girl, not yet a woman. Irani dialect required.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

by Oscar Wilde

Directed by Rob Melrose

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal February 3, 2026. Performances March 6 to March 29, 2026

LADY BRACKNELL- Female identifying, 50s +, any ethnicity - Gwendolen's aristocratic, domineering mother.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

August Wilson's FENCES

Directed by Eileen J. Morris

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First Rehearsal March 17, 2026. Performances April 17 to May 10, 2026.

CORY MAXSON- Male identifying, 18-25, African American - Troy and Rose's son.

JIM BONO- Male identifying, 40s-60s, African American - Troy's friend, follower, has been friends with Troy for about 30 years which is rooted in his admiration of Troy's honesty, capacity for hard work and his strength, which he seeks to emulate.

GABRIEL MAXSON- Male identifying, 30s-50s, African American - Troy's brother that suffers from a World War II brain injury.

LYONS MAXSON- Male identifying, 20s-30s, African American - Troy's oldest son by a previous marriage.

RAYNELL MAXSON- Female identifying, 7-10, African American - Troy's daughter.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

DEAR ALIEN

by Liz Duffy Adams

Directed by Shelley Butler

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal April 14, 2026. Performances May 8 to May 31, 2026.

ÉCRIVAIN- Male-identifying, any age, any ethnicity - A man who writes to an advice column in various guises including love-sick student, distraught husband, and online troll.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

MISERY

by William Goldman

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First Rehearsal April 28, 2026. Performances May 29 to June 21, 2026.

*ALL ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

** They are accepting Stage Manager submissions for their '25-'26 season

Comments