ARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of ARTS IN AMERICA, conceived and Performed by John Fisher (GLAAD Media Award Winner, United Solo Best - Actor Award, Two Time Winner of Will Glickman Award) and Nick Giovannoni on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00pm.

One Live Performance Only - FREE - Open to All

ESP - An Essential Services Project

Live, in-person, in San Francisco

At Theatre Rhinoceros

4229 18th Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Or watch on Zoom (but it's much more fun in person!):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88954877221

The Essential Services Project reboots with new shows live in San Francisco!

After 92 Essential Services Projects, John Fisher will embark on his first duo ESP with actor/singer Nick Giovannoni. As with all the projects, ARTS IN AMERICA will be developed and rehearsed over a single week, but it will be performed by Nick and John, who will collaborate on the story. This onstage collaboration by two actors is a first ever for the ESP. John is excited to collaborate with Nick, a performer he admires and has known since 2018. Nick leant off-stage songs to John's recent ESP Eisenstein.

SYNOPSIS:

Dick and Jack are artists in America, where there are many opportunities, if you create them yourself, and lots of money, but not for you. In spite of day-jobs, annoyed bosses, and impossible families, they will create!

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.

Live Performance Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 7:00 PM

BIO:

John Fisher

(Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. He recently completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War, Escape! and Wing Walker, among others, live at Pangea, NYC, Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC, and four solo-shows at The Tank NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.

NICK GIOVANNONI

(Co-Conceiver/Actor) is a graduate of The American Conservatory Theatre's Master of Fine Arts program in Acting. He is based in New York City and next appears in San Francisco in Audacity 4.0 at the Marines Memorial Theatre. Nick has appeared in Noises Off, Pippin, Generation, among many other plays and musicals.




The Peninsula Women's Chorus has announced its spring 2023 concert series, To Burst to Bloom, which the group will perform live on May 6th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on May 13 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto.
Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, presents Amreeka: The Comedy Show. An evening of stand-up comedy birthed in the aftermath of the 2016 election at monthly comedy shows in New York City, Amreeka: The Comedy Show is curated by Golden Thread's 2023 Artist-in-residence, Wafaa Bilal, an Iraqi-born artist and Arts Professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of the National Theatre of Scotland production of Let the Right One In, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre.
San Francisco-based Smuin Contemporary Ballet, poised to celebrate its 30th Anniversary, has announced that Amy Seiwert will be joining leadership of the company next season as Associate Artistic Director.

