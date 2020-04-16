A.C.T. Announces Spring Forward Fundraising Event

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) announced today that it will host Spring Forward, a one-night-only virtual fundraising event, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event will support A.C.T.'s diverse and far-reaching artistic, artist-training, and education and community programs, reaching almost 200,000 Bay Area-based recipients each year. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will support Theatre Bay Area's Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund, a resource for Bay Area performing arts workers who are facing a loss of income due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Spring Forward is free to attend and can be streamed online at https://bit.ly/ACTSpringForward. Individuals who donate $100 or more prior to May 2 will receive access to a special virtual VIP cocktail reception with Tony Award winner and San Francisco native BD Wong.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the arts and culture sector across the globe in unimaginable ways," said A.C.T. Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein. "As a nonprofit organization, support of A.C.T. is more important than ever. With the help of our artistic family, we look forward to presenting a fun-filled evening to raise much-needed funds that will help us continue our vital and vibrant work."



"We look forward to communing, sharing some laughs with passionate and engaged people, and truly celebrating A.C.T. and the art form we all crave," adds A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. "It is an honor to partner with Theatre Bay Area and to provide much-needed funds to the Bay Area artist community in need. We are a resilient bunch that recognizes more than ever how essential theater is."



Emceed by Bay Area-based Anthony Veneziale-conceiver and co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme-guests of Spring Forward will be treated to special performances by cast members from A.C.T.'s recently canceled productions of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show and Poor Yella Rednecks: Vietgone Part 2, as well as students from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Program and Young Conservatory. In addition, guests will get a look at A.C.T.'s exciting upcoming 2020-21 season. Throughout the evening, guests will hear testimonials from celebrated performers from recent A.C.T. productions, as well as have the opportunity to donate to A.C.T. via text or online. In memory of beloved A.C.T. Chair Emerita Nancy Livingston Levin, Fred Levin will generously match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 during the rapid-fire fundraising portion of the evening.



Prior to the event, guests will be provided recipes for two signature cocktails-the Foggy Revival, a gin-based cocktail, and Splash of Drama, a vodka-based cocktail-that they can make in the comfort of their home. The recipes also work sans alcohol as mocktails.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You