42nd Street Moon's Fall 2020 MoonSchool Classes On Sale

San Francisco's MoonSchool at 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) virtual fall musical theatre classes are on sale now. Classes are for all ages ranging from kids ages 4-17 to adults!

Classes start September 8 and end December 17. MoonSchool will have virtual classes ranging from musical theatre dance, voice, acting and more including fully produced youth productions for kids ages 7-17. Students have the option to purchase classes by dropping in one class at a time or purchasing the entire 14/15 week session.

Drop in sessions range in price from $12 - $20 and Full Series range in price from $135 - $720. Students can register at www.moonschoolsf.org. Save 20% when you register before September 8. Discount applied at purchase.

A new membership option is available for our Theatre for Tots and Adult Classes! With a MoonSchool Backstage Membership, students have the ability to drop-in to 10 different class dates over 30 days starting from the day you purchase. Any class. Any date. It's your choice! Save up to 25% and become a member today!

"Going virtual hasn't slowed MoonSchool down - we have added a lot more fun new classes for the fall," said Anne Norland, Education Director "From hip hop, tap dance, an adult cabaret class and more, fall at MoonSchool will be bigger and better than ever!"

THEATRE FOR TOTS (Ages 4-6)

Musical Theatre for Tots: Saturdays at 10 AM

Tap: Tuesdays at 4PM

Jazz: Wednesdays at 4PM

Ballet: Thursdays at 4PM

Virtual Dance Party: Free on Fridays at 1PM

Learn more at moonschoolsf.org/theatre-for-tots.

KIDS CLASSES (Ages 7-10)

Improvisation: Mondays at 5:30 PM

Group Voice: Mondays at 5:30 PM

Virtual Dance Party: Free on Fridays at 1PM

Learn more at moonschoolsf.org/kidsclasses.

PRETEEN & TEEN CLASSES ( Ages 11-18)

Improvisation: Mondays at 4PM

Auditioning: Tuesdays at 5:30 PM

Hip Hop: Mondays at 5:30 PM

Musical Theatre Jazz: Wednesdays at 4:30 PM

Musical Theatre Tap: Wednesdays at 5:30 PM

Advanced Tap: Wednesdays at 5:30 PM

Contemporary Musical Theatre Dance: Thursdays at 4:30 PM

Virtual Dance Party: Free on Fridays at 1PM

Group Voice: Mondays at 4:30 PM

Learn more at moonschoolsf.org/preteenandteenclasses.

ADULT CLASSES

Directing 101: Wednesdays at 6:30 PM

Dance Styles: Mondays at 6:30 PM

Beginner Tap: Tuesdays at 12 PM

Intermediate Tap: Tuesdays at 1 PM

Advanced Tap: Tuesdays at 6:30 PM

Intro to Tap: Tuesdays at 6:30 PM

Hip Hop: Wednesdays at 5:30 PM

Adult Cabaret: Thursdays at 6:30 PM

Yoga Flow: Mondays at 10AM, Thursdays at 10 AM and Sunday at 9AM

Learn more at moonschoolsf.org/adultclasses.



YOUTH PRODUCTIONS

Disney's Frozen Kids (Ages 7-11)

Do you want to build a snowman? Now YOU can join Anna and Elsa as they embark on an epic ice filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. This 30 minute adaptation features all your favorites like "Let It Go", "Love is An Open Door", and so much more!

Virtual Performance: Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2:00 pm

NOW: $385

AFTER SEPTEMBER 8: $480

Learn more at moonschoolsf.org/youth-productions.

The Wizard of Oz (Ages 8-13)

This twice weekly class is for students that would like a more in depth study of a musical. Students will work with a director, choreographer, and musical director to rehearse The Wizard of Oz. Class culminates in a virtual 1 hr performance. Students will audition the first week, and all students will receive a role.

Virtual Performance: Saturday, December, 19 at 2:00 pm

NOW: $720

AFTER SEPTEMBER 8: $900

Learn more at moonschoolsf.org/youth-productions.

