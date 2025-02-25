News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Steinway Society Brings Zlata Chochieva in a Piano Recital Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, March 29, 2025 @ 7:30 pm.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
Steinway Society Brings Zlata Chochieva in a Piano Recital Next Month Image
Russian pianist Zlata Chochieva will bring a program with an exacting balance of subtlety and drama that highlights her talent. The concert is Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. in Cupertino’s Visual and Performing Arts Center at DeAnza College. 

An informative introduction to the music precedes the concert, and a meet-the-artist opportunity follows.  The concert is recorded live and made available for unlimited listens for 48 hours. 

THE PROGRAM:

J. S. Bach-Bartók, Second Movement (Lento) from Organ Sonata No. 6 in G Major, BWV 530

R. Schumann, Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13

Brahms, Scherzo, Op. 4 in E-flat Minor

Rachmaninoff, Selected Preludes from Op. 23

Rachmaninoff, Selected Preludes from Op. 32

Rachmaninoff, Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42

Mendelssohn-Rachmaninoff, Scherzo from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream"



