Steinway Society Brings Zlata Chochieva in a Piano Recital Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, March 29, 2025 @ 7:30 pm.
Russian pianist Zlata Chochieva will bring a program with an exacting balance of subtlety and drama that highlights her talent. The concert is Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. in Cupertino’s Visual and Performing Arts Center at DeAnza College.
An informative introduction to the music precedes the concert, and a meet-the-artist opportunity follows. The concert is recorded live and made available for unlimited listens for 48 hours.
J. S. Bach-Bartók, Second Movement (Lento) from Organ Sonata No. 6 in G Major, BWV 530
R. Schumann, Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13
Brahms, Scherzo, Op. 4 in E-flat Minor
Rachmaninoff, Selected Preludes from Op. 23
Rachmaninoff, Selected Preludes from Op. 32
Rachmaninoff, Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42
Mendelssohn-Rachmaninoff, Scherzo from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream"
Videos