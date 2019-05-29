Write Out Loud Announces Next Story Concert

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience announces Around The World in 80 Minutes (or more ), the final production in Story Concerts Season XII, on Monday, June 10th at the Old Town Theatre.

Write Out Loud will share literature by favorite authors from across the globe. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. DeAnna Driscoll, Jason Heil and Fernando Vega join Co-Founders Veronica Murphy and Walter Ritter to celebrate people of the world. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15pm with a 7:00pm curtain.

Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared, This collection of stories celebrates the common humanity of people of diverse cultures. When it comes to family, relationships and the important things in life we are more alike than we are different, no matter from where we come.

A young, poor cleaning lady obsessed with cars is caught up in a violent demonstration on her way to work and hospitalized, then jailed. Author Selahattin Demirta is a Zaza-Kurdish politician and former co-leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Turkey. He began his political career as a human rights lawyer, and helped transform the HDP into a more progressive party. This story was written from a maximum-security prison in Edirne, where he is still being held.

Around The World In 80 Days (an excerpt) by Jules Verne - Read by Jason Heil We could hardly steal the name and not give homage to this classic story about an around-the-world adventure that begins in England and is written by a Frenchman. Verne has been the second most-translated author in the world since 1979, ranking between Agatha Christie and William Shakespeare.

The Ghosts of August by Gabriel Garcia Marquez - Read by Fernando Vega This beloved Columbian author brings a bit of his famous Magical Realism to a family vacation in Tuscany.

The Kitemaker by Ruskin Bond - Read by Walter Ritter A poignant story from rural India about an old man, his grandson, a kite and a Banyan Tree. Mr. Bond is an Indian of British descent and has won numerous awards for his novels and children's literature.

My Son the Hero by Clare Boylan - Read by Veronica Murphy Our love affair with Irish literature ensures that we include an Irish story whenever we can. In this quirky yet moving story a mother believes that her doltish adult son has committed a murder and takes matters into her own hands.

Tickets for Around The World in 80 Minutes (or more ) are $25. There are discounts for Seniors, Veterans and active duty Military and Students. Purchase tickets online at www.writeoutloudsd.com or by calling 619-297-8953.

In addition to their six show season of Story Concerts, Write Out Loud provides the community with Voices of Ireland each March, and seven other core programs serving over 23,000 people annually. These programs include TwainFest - a free family celebration in August in Old Town, PoeFest - a celebration of Edgar Allan Poe each October, Stories for Seniors, StoryBox Theatre (kamishibai) for elementary students, NEA BIG READ - Read Imagine Create for teens and adults, Poetry Out Loud for high school students and Ripples From Walden Pond, a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You