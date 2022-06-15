Wildsong Productions Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE

Wildsong Productions, a San Diego based nonprofit 501(c) community theater group, presents Jekyll and Hyde the musical. The classic story of a doctor determined to discover the duality of man is beautifully and thrillingly told in this musical adaptation by Frank Wildhorn.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller, Jekyll & Hyde is the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a powerful pop-rock score by Frank Wildhorn with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse. In an attempt to cure his ailing father's mental illness by separating "good" from "evil" in the human personality, talented physician Dr. Jekyll (played by Cody Ingram) inadvertently creates an alternate personality of pure evil, dubbed Mr. Hyde (also played by Ingram), who wreaks murderous havoc on the city of London. As his fiancée Emma (Kimberly Moller) grows increasingly fearful for her betrothed, a prostitute, Lucy (Amanda Blair), finds herself dangerously involved with both the doctor and his alter ego. Struggling to control Hyde before he takes over for good, Jekyll must race to find a cure for the demon he has created in his own mind.

The show is not only stunning visually, but features an enticing story of science, love, murder, lust, and good versus evil. The cast of San Diego local performers is packed full of talent from around the area. The cast features Alisha Kassel (Emma Cover) Alyssa Salacup (Ensemble), Caitlin Helms (Lady Beaconsfield), Candace Carbajal (Ensemble), Emerson McMurtry (Ensemble), Jennika Grace (Lady Savage), Jillian Anderson (Lady Glossop), Jillian Mayer (Guinivere), Julia Roskopf (Ensemble), Julian Kalb (Ensemble), Kailey Agpaoa (Nellie), Kannon Gowen (Gabriel John Utterson/Jekyll Cover), Kaylee Page (Ensemble), Matthew Sutton (Simon Stride), Mia Capone (Ensemble), Michael Harrison (Sir Danvers Carew), Nic Payton (Poole), Patrick O'Connor (Bishop of Basingstoke), Rachel Mink (Ensemble), and Shaun Lim (Spider/Sir Archibald Proops).

Co-directors Erik Ramirez (he/him) and Brooke Aliceon (she/her) have brought forth their vision for this show in a beautiful way that touches on many relevant political topics of today. The show also features incredible choreography by Brooke Aliceon. With Nancy Casey (she/her) as musical director, vocals are tight and powerful. Shaun Lim (they/he) is not only in the show, but also producing a beautiful light design.

The show opens June 30th and runs until July 10th. All performances will be held at OB Playhouse 4944 Newport Ave. Come support a local nonprofit and also enjoy a brilliant performance that will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Get Tickets before it sells out! Tickets can be found at http://wildsongproductions.showit.site/single-post#tickets