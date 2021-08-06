Welk Resort Theatre Presents BOHEMIAN NIGHTS Featuring Queen Nation, August 20

Queen Nation, the world's top Queen tribute band, is a highlight of the busy, fun summer season of live musical and magic events at Welk Resort Theatre.

The California Music Hall of Fame inductees will perform live for one night only, on Aug. 20, 2021, for a spectacular one-of-a-kind performance.

Bohemian Nights featuring Queen Nation recreates the energy, lights, and costumes of a Queen concert and the excitement of legendary frontman Freddie Mercury.

Queen Nation, known for their amazingly accurate tribute to a throwback '70s-'80s-era Queen concert, was formed in 2004 and is the West Coast's longest-running, most authentic fully costumed re-creation of night with Queen and Freddie Mercury. The show consists of four musicians who all sing and perform in character and in period costumes while playing live note-for-note renditions of classic Queen songs. Featured frontman Gregory Finsley is also a concert-trained pianist, which allows him to accurately re-create Freddie Mercury's magical live onstage performances. One of the hardest-working tribute bands in the US, Queen Nation performed 150 shows across the country in 2019 alone. They were inducted into the California Music Hall of Fame in 2020 and voted Best Live Band at the 2020 VCMAs.

Queen Nation is Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. Their live 90-minute production of Queen's greatest hits preserves the image, sound, and stage persona of vintage Queen, a journey through such immortal songs as "We Will Rock You," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "You're My Best Friend," "Another One Bites the Dust," "Under Pressure," and many more. To learn more, see www.queennation.com/about.

For Bohemian Nights, the Welk Resort Theatre is serving up savory '70s-inspired bites such as pineapple chicken kabobs, open-faced meatball sliders, penne primavera, carrot cake, and more. Signature "rocktails" include the "Under Pressure Bubbly," which includes bitters and apple cider and is topped with Freddie Mercury's drink of choice, Champagne; or the "Killer Queen" with pomegranate juice, rosemary, and gin.

For details and tickets for the rest of the 2021 Welk Resort Theatre season, visit SanDiegoTickets.WelkResorts.com.