Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards



Related Stories
Review: THE CHILDREN at MOXIE Theatre ponders what price you are willing to pay today for Photo
Review: THE CHILDREN at MOXIE Theatre ponders what price you are willing to pay today for the future of tomorrow
THE CHILDREN, a play by Lucy Kirkwood now playing at MOXIE Theatre through December 4th is a funny, and thought-provoking play brought to life through strong direction and excellent performances.  Set in a world after a disastrous event, it asks how much are we willing to mortgage the future to avoid paying the price of our actions today.
Interview: Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, And Michael Underhill bring Photo
Interview: Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, And Michael Underhill bring MEASURE FOR MEASURE to The Old Globe
Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, and Michael Underhill talk about their experience working on MEASURE FOR MEASURE which is playing through November 20th at The Old Globe.
Review: HAMILTON Brings the Musical Revelation About the American Revolution Back to the S Photo
Review: HAMILTON Brings the Musical Revelation About the American Revolution Back to the San Diego Civic Theatre
It can seem a reasonable question to ask of a musical that was so explosively popular that it dominated music charts, history lessons, current-day politics, and social issues all at once - now that some time has passed, is it worth the hype?   Well, the touring production of  HAMILTON now playing at Broadway  San Diego through November  20th yes, the hype is real and it is worth being in the “room where it happens.”
The Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Operas Mainstage Se Photo
The Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Opera's Mainstage Season
San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 Season continues with The Puccini Duo: a double-bill of the tragic Suor Angelica and the witty comic opera Gianni Schicchi on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances. Additional performances are February 14, 17, and 19 (matinee), 2023.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.