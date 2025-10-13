Video: Liisi Lafointaine and Leo Roberts Perform 'Howl At The Moon' From HUZZAH! at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe has released a new video of Liisi LaFontaine and Leo Roberts performing “Howl at the Moon” from Huzzah!, the world premiere musical comedy by Tony-nominated writers Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe. The production, directed by Annie Tippe, runs through October 19, 2025, at The Old Globe in San Diego.

Set in the rowdy, romantic world of a Renaissance Faire, Huzzah! follows a spirited cast of knights, poets, pirates, and dreamers navigating love, rivalry, and the chaos of pageantry. With Benjamin and O’Keefe’s signature blend of clever lyrics and exuberant melodies, the musical brings a modern edge to a world of medieval mischief.

The principal cast includes Josh Breckenridge as Inigo Johnson, Anthony Chatmon II as Gareth, Peyton Crim as Wayland Smith, Matt DaSilva as Troubadour Tim, Cailen Fu as Kate Mirandola, Allison Guinn as Lady Eve, Liisi LaFontaine as Gwen Mirandola, Mike Millan as Juan Diego Santiago de Fuensalida, Kevin Pariseau as Sir John Thomas Morningwood, Leo Roberts as Sir Roland Prowd, Kate Shindle as Anne Bonny the Pirate Queen, and Lance Arthur Smith as Johnny Mirandola.

The ensemble features Michael Cusimano, Beth Stafford Laird, Michelle Lauto, Tatiana Lofton, and Aaron Michael Ray, with swings Berto Fernández, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Sophia LaRosh, and Katheryne Penny.

