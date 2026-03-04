Comedians with Disabilities Act Sets 2026 Spring Tour in Montana, California, Oregon

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Comedians with Disabilities Act (CWDA), the groundbreaking comedy troupe that has been challenging perceptions and redefining humor since 2010, will launch a 2026 Spring Tour with stops in Montana, California, and Oregon.

Originally assembled in Northern California to showcase a comedic perspective long ignored by mainstream entertainment, CWDA has performed for thousands of audiences of all abilities at colleges, comedy clubs, corporate events, and everywhere in between. Now, they're hitting the road once again - bringing laughter, insight, and bold storytelling to three states while raising funds for their upcoming comedy docu-special titled "Comedians with Disabilities Act: Going Beyond the Punchlines."

The film will spotlight 10 comedians with a variety of disabilities, capturing both their on-stage brilliance and the real-life experiences behind the humor. Several of the featured comedians will be performing live during this spring run, offering audiences a preview of the powerful voices and unforgettable personalities that will appear in the documentary.

This Springs tour weaves theaters, colleges and community venues to showcase the talents of 11 comedians, many of whom are in the docu-special, across 7 venues (with even more to come!). Disability representation for this season's tour includes a diverse group of comedians and perspective from lived experiences as individuals with visible and nonapparent disabilities.

Montana Tour Dates

March 20, 2026

Zootown Arts Community Center (filming of docu-special)

Headliner: Michael Beers

Featuring: Loren Kraut, Adam Keys, Nina G, Mean Dave

March 21, 2026

Covellite Theatre and Uptown Lounge (filming of docu-special)

Headliner: Mean Dave

Featuring: Loren Kraut, Adam Keys, Nina G, Michael Beers

California Tour Dates

March 26, 2026

San Diego State University

Featuring: Steve Danner, Nina G, Mean Dave, Michael Beers

May 2, 2026

Cinco De Mayo Show

VFW Post #67

Headliner: Serena Gamboa

Featuring: Mean Dave, Elvin Maglinte, Veronica Arent, Armando Hernandez

May 26, 2026

Moksa Brewing Company

Headliner: Jade Theirault

Featuring: Nina G, Mean Dave

Oregon Tour Dates

May 20, 2026

Mt. Hood Community College

Headliner: Mean Dave

Featuring: Loren Kraut, Serena Gamboa, Nina G

May 21, 2026

Curious Comedy Theater

Headliner: Nina G

Featuring: Loren Kraut, Serena Gamboa, Mean Dave

The May 21 performance at Curious Comedy Theater will serve as a key fundraising event supporting production of "Comedians with Disabilities Act: Going Beyond the Punchlines." The documentary explores how comedy can dismantle stereotypes, amplify underrepresented voices, and bring audiences together through laughter.

Known for sharp wit, fearless storytelling, and an ability to connect across differences, CWDA performers don't just tell jokes - they shift perspectives. Their work highlights that disability is not a limitation to humor, but a rich source of lived experience that deepens it.