San Diego Theatre Month Returns With $15, $30, And $45 Tickets Across The County

San Diego Theatre Month will return this March, offering $15, $30, and $45 tickets to productions across San Diego County. Now in its 11th year, the initiative includes dozens of participating performing arts organizations presenting work at venues ranging from major regional theatres to smaller neighborhood stages.

Audiences can browse participating shows and purchase tickets at sandiegotheatremonth.com, which links directly to each theatre’s box office.

“San Diego has one of the most dynamic theatre communities in the country,” said Jay Henslee, President of the San Diego Performing Arts League. “Theatre Month is our invitation to audiences across the region to experience that creativity firsthand. With accessible pricing and so many productions to choose from, it's the perfect time to try something new and support the artists and organizations that make our cultural community thrive.”

Participating organizations will present productions spanning comedy, drama, musicals, new works, and family programming. The tiered ticket pricing is designed to encourage audiences to explore multiple shows and venues during the month.

Award-winning playwright Christian St. Croix has been named the official 2026 Artist Ambassador for Theatre Month.

“Every lasting moment in my career came from someone choosing to make space,” said St. Croix. “Theatre survives because artists and audiences continue to show up for one another and share in the experience together.”

San Diego Theatre Month is produced by the San Diego Performing Arts League (SDPAL), the nonprofit organization that also operates ArtsTix, San Diego’s nonprofit ticket center located in Horton Plaza Park and online. Throughout the month, audiences can follow @sdartstix on Instagram for artist takeovers and behind-the-scenes content.