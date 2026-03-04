Interview: Jane Lynch Talks Friendship, Music and Mischief in THE TROUBLE WITH ANGELS

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two iconic TV characters performed by two masters of comedy. The loved-to-be-hated Sue Sylvester from “Glee,” played to perfection by Emmy Award‑winner and TV host Jane Lynch, and the hilariously unpredictable Meredith “Marge” Palmer in “The Office,” brought to life by longtime fan favorite Kate Flannery (also known for her work with The Groundlings improv company), aren’t just pillars of women in comedy—they’re very real people with precise comedic chops that shine through in The Trouble with Angels, a breezy, hour-plus of tune-filled fun at the historic Balboa Theatre on March 15.

This raucous night of comedy, song, and unapologetic mischief features powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and more than a few surprises. Jane and Kate serve up a cocktail of classic tunes, campy banter, and devilish charm in this part-cabaret, part stand-up, all-sass experience—because when these angels get together, heaven can wait.

This dynamic duo has been performing together for decades. You may have seen them on stage in their holiday cabaret, A Swingin’ Little Christmas; this time, it’s less snowy-themed but just as merry, filled with the same wit, puns, and joyful banter the pair is known for. “The Trouble with Angels follows the same formula: me, Kate, the Tony quartet, and the audience,” Jane shares. “And even though the show does carry a loose theme and structure, every show is different."

The quartet, led by musical director Tony Guerrero, provides impeccable support, swinging through songs from the 1950s and 1960s with flair—whether it’s a samba twist or a heartfelt ballad that lets these two stars shine both vocally and comically.

Jane describes herself as an “arrow,” keeping the show grounded, while Kate is a “hummingbird,” improvising and buzzing in all directions. Lynch explains the dynamic: “She’s all over the place and endlessly entertaining; I’m the straight arrow pulling her back in. That balance is what keeps the show alive.”

Their partnership springs from shared cultural roots. Both grew up with Irish-Catholic, WWII-veteran fathers who loved music and humor. Jane affectionately describes them as “sisters from almost the same mister,” a background that gives their onstage interplay playful chemistry and a self-aware edge. The duo’s creative partnership, Jane says, is like “magic in a bottle, almost like a marriage. Some partnerships just work and ours does. We’re lucky.”

Whether a longtime fan or a first-timer, The Trouble with Angels delivers music, mischief, and laughter, with audience members sometimes showing up in tracksuits or sporting side-parted lobs in homage to their on-screen characters.

With decades of friendship and perfectly timed chaos, Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery prove once again that some comedic partnerships are simply timeless.