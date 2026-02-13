Video: WOW FESTIVAL Returns For 2026 At La Jolla Playhouse

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





La Jolla Playhouse’s annual WOW Festival will return April 23–26, 2026, transforming the UC San Diego campus into a four-day celebration of immersive, interactive and site-specific art. Presented in partnership with UC San Diego, the festival will showcase more than 20 new shows and art experiences from local, national and international artists.

Billed as “theatre without walls,” the WOW Festival invites audiences of all ages to explore performances that take place outdoors and in unexpected campus locations throughout La Jolla. The festival is known for its genre-defying programming, blending theatre, dance, music, installation art and participatory experiences that encourage audiences to move through and engage directly with each work.

The 2026 edition will once again take over multiple venues and public spaces across the UC San Diego campus, offering a wide range of free and ticketed events designed to surprise and delight festivalgoers.

Additional details, including the full lineup of artists and experiences, will be announced at a later date.