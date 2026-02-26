La Jolla Playhouse Sets Lineup for 2026 WOW Festival

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Jolla Playhouse has announced full programming for the 2026 WOW Festival of immersive, interactive and site-inspired work, presented in partnership with UC San Diego. The WOW Festival will take place April 23 – 26 on the UC San Diego campus.

Like previous WOW Festivals, the 2026 event will feature four action-packed days of more than two dozen theatre, dance, music, puppetry, and spectacle events, with multiple performances by acclaimed local, national and international artists occurring throughout the weekend.

Admission to the WOW Festival is free, and the majority of WOW productions are presented free of charge, with a handful of ticketed performances ranging from $10 - $29. Please visit wowfestival.org for the full WOW Festival schedule, information and tickets.

"We are thrilled to once again present this joyous artistic celebration in partnership with UC San Diego!” said Eric Keen Louie, La Jolla Playhouse's Artistic Producing Director. “Where else can you spend four days going from a brass band marching with its own cheer section, to a vertical circus, to a crowd-created choir, to immersive and interactive experiences the whole family can dive into – and almost all of it free? That range isn't accidental. It's the whole mission of WOW: that art has no single shape – and neither does an audience."

The 2026 WOW Festival productions include Adult Puppet Cabaret, by Animal Cracker Conspiracy (San Diego, CA); Again! Again!, by Mister and Mischief (Los Angeles, CA); Carry On, by Cie Presque Siamoises (France); Choir! Choir! Choir!, by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman (Canada), presented by ArtPower at UC San Diego; DeepFake, by 404 Theater (Denver, CO); Handle with Care, by Ontroerend Goed (Belgium); [IMAGE DESCRIPTION], by Drew Petersen (New York, NY); Jam Side Up!, by The Kif-Kif Sisters (Canada); Karaoke Dreams, by Blindspot Collective (San Diego, CA); Message in a Bauble, by Enemies of Time (Berkeley, CA); Mucca Pazza Plays Around, by Mucca Pazza (Chicago, IL); My Body's Wake, by Sensory Dimensions (New York, NY); Night Watch, by Bee's Knees (Los Angeles, CA); Out of Body Expo, by Freak Nature Puppets (Los Angeles, CA); Rhythm Delivered, by DrumatiX (San Diego, CA); Suzik, by FORCE (South Korea); Tea Party at the End of the World, by IKantKoan Play/s (Philadelphia, PA); Terra Firma, by Sandra Portal-Andreu (Miami, FL); and With Honors, by Jesca Prudencia (San Diego, CA), along with three WOW art installations: LAMP, by ArtBuilds (San Diego, CA); Light Lane, by LeMonde Studio (Canada); and Sung Forests, by Project [BLANK] (San Diego, CA).

Additionally, the WOW Festival will feature performances of La Jolla Playhouse's 2026 Performance Outreach Program (POP) Tour, Color?n, Colorado, as well as projects created by the San Diego Unified School District Honors Theatre Project and by UC San Diego Theatre and Dance students, along with a WOW developmental workshop entitled Molly Went Missing, by Enemies of Time (Berkeley, CA).

Without Walls (WOW) is La Jolla Playhouse's signature performance program that takes art outside traditional theatre walls and into unique spaces around the San Diego community. From a car to a bar, from a beach to a basement, WOW invites audiences of all ages to interact with artists and art in unexpected ways, bringing people together and reimagining what storytelling can be. Since its inception in 2011, WOW has become one of the region's most popular and acclaimed performance programs, including twelve stand-alone productions, eight WOW Festivals and fourteen Digital WOW pieces.

The 2026 WOW Festival is made possible through the partnership with UC San Diego; with additional support from the Prebys Foundation, Title Sponsor; City of San Diego Cultural Affairs, Hub Sponsor; Show Imaging, Venue Sponsor; Creative West and the National Endowment for the Arts; as well as WOW SuperFans: Denise and Lon Bevers, Susan E. Dube, Dwight Hare and Stephanie Bergsma, Greg and Marike Fitzgerald Charitable Fund, Peggy Ann Wallace and WALLY.

Founded as an experiment in 1960, UC San Diego scholars aren't afraid to challenge convention if it means we can accelerate answers to our society's most pressing issues. As one of the top 20 research universities in the world, we are driving change far beyond our walls to advance society and propel economic growth. And the world has taken notice. UC San Diego's main campus is located near the Pacific Ocean on approximately 1,200 acres of coastal woodland in La Jolla, California. The campus sits on the ancestral homelands of the Kumeyaay Nation. Kumeyaay people continue to have an important and thriving presence in the region. UC San Diego's rich academic portfolio includes eleven academic, professional and graduate schools and eight undergraduate residential colleges. UC San Diego is also home to the prestigious Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the UC San Diego Health System.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 120 world premieres, commissioning 70 new works, and sending 37 productions to Broadway, garnering a total of 42 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

WOW Festival Projects

Adult Puppet Cabaret

By Animal Cracker Conspiracy

San Diego, CA

Tickets: $21

Step into a delightfully unhinged evening where grown-ups meet puppets – those mischievous creatures who come alive with a well-placed hand, rod, or string. Blending Parisian cabaret roots with modern puppetry mayhem, we unleash sassy beasts, mythical oddballs, and characters with more personality than room to contain them. Irreverent, intimate, and absolutely for adults, our puppets will whisper nonsense, dance badly, and lead you into joyful, collective chaos.

Again! Again!

Created and performed by Jeff Crocker, Andy Crocker and Tiffany Ogburn

Los Angeles, CA

Tickets: $25

What happens when a writer, a director, and a performer are also mom, dad, and babysitter? When does caregiving pause and the show begin? Most importantly, is tonight a treat night? Personal and participatory, Again! Again! dances at the crossroads of game, clowning, and the friends we call family. A work-life-art balancing act live on stage. Who's watching the kid? Who's watching the show? Three artists portraying themselves invite the audience to play their way into a conversation on balance, determination, and the joyful chaos of creative care. From running errands to running a rehearsal, playing to playmaking, lullabies to laundry, they try to do it all. And then do it again. Fueled by true life inspiration and contemporary clowning, Again! Again! is a love letter to collaborators of all kinds, teeter-tottering between sweet and challenging – like all worthwhile care-giving endeavors.

Carry On

By Cie Presque Siamoises

France

Free

A participatory performance on parenthood. Is carrying necessarily raising? Is raising the same as carrying? Who are these parents who carry? Carry on being a parent, going through the joys and difficulties, experiencing impermanence, witnessing a child's journey - and our own.

That's the real adventure. Carry On is a show co-created with parent-children from your town, to depict parenthood in the colors of diversity and singularity.

Choir! Choir! Choir! By Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman

Presented by ArtPower at UC San Diego

Canada

Free

“Why see a show when you can BE the show!” Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer. So get ready to laugh, dance and SING! your hearts out with hundreds of other music-lovers just like you. It's like a big birthday party for the greatest songs of all time and you're invited! So grab a friend (or ten) and come out ready to GIVE IT ALL YOU'VE GOT! - all voices welcome, no experience necessary. We Teach, You Sing! Everyone Wins!

Colorin, Colorado

By La Jolla Playhouse POP Tour

San Diego, CA

Free

Georgie, a shy fourth-grader with a hidden talent for guitar, panics when asked to read aloud and ends up in the principal's office, sparking an unexpected friendship with the fearless and ever-curious Inez. While Georgie worries about her grandfather in the hospital, she discovers an old story he once wrote: the magical tale of two fantastical creatures: Goyo and Gato. With help from her new BFF Inez, Georgie finds the courage to face her reading challenges and brings the story to life — just in time for the Festival de Primavera. In the end, talents are discovered, a family bond is deepened, and the story finds its perfect ending.

DeepFake

By 404 Theater

Denver, CO

Tickets: $21

You are the Head of Public Relations at Mirrorminds.ai, a company preparing for the launch of their newest product that allows anyone to create fake videos that look perfectly real. As sole audience member and active participant in this immersive theatrical experience, you will video-chat with co-workers, investigate the materials in your office, and argue for your own perspective on the appropriate use of AI. It's up to you to make this launch a success... or not. Part puzzle room, part quiet horror story.

Fool's Gold: A Trickster Review

San Diego Unified Honors Theatre Project with La Jolla Playhouse

San Diego, CA

Free

High school performers from across San Diego Unified School District bring a whirlwind of trickster tales to life with clowning, chaos, and big goofy energy — all anchored by a wildly reimagined Tortoise & Hare that runs (and occasionally crawls) through the entire show. As the race unfolds in unexpected ways, global trickster stories pop up, collide, and interfere, flipping familiar narratives upside down. Expect laughter, delightful sabotage, physical comedy, and a joyful reminder that sometimes the “loser,” the fool, or the rule-breaker changes the story entirely.

Handle with Care

By Ontroerend Goed

Belgium

Tickets: $25

A box is mailed to the theatre. The instructions are clear: Invite a group of people, on a specific day, at a specific time. Let the audience take their seats. Place the box at the center of the stage. The audience is waiting. And then an audience member stands up and opens the box.

The show has started. No one is watching. Can you create something meaningful? Handle with Care is a theatre performance in a box. No actors, no technicians. Just a box. And you.

[IMAGE DESCRIPTION]

By Drew Petersen

New York, NY

Free

A cathartic lecture and live dissertation on a fictitious relationship, [IMAGE DESCRIPTION] is a participatory theatrical encounter that explores objectivity and subjectivity in our optical perception of things. Framed as the story of a friendship/relationship between the audience and the performer, [IMAGE DESCRIPTION] examines the distance between a captured image and a lived experience in an attempt to highlight the surrealness we encounter every day in our lives and pictures. Ultimately, in a world, time, and context that is obsessed with how something looks, [IMAGE DESCRIPTION] asks us to examine what something actually is.

Jam Side Up!

By the Kif-Kif Sisters

Canada

Free

Flying bunnies, speeding French fries! This duo fights giant pink monsters, practices the art of snacking and ensures the triumph of the umbilical cord. The Kif-Kif Sisters mix surprising comedy and audience interaction with enough happiness to make vegetables explode! Inseparable since the womb, these twin sisters have been doing street performances all over the world for over a decade.

Karaoke Dreams

By Blindspot Collective

San Diego, CA

Tickets: $21

Step inside a neon-lit karaoke bar where the beer is cold, the mic is hot, and every song tells a story. Karaoke Dreams is an immersive celebration of connection, community, and the catharsis of singing out your truth. Join a group of regulars – and a few unexpected newcomers – for a night of anthems, ballads, and guilty pleasures that we all know by heart, including music by Pink, Queen, Rihanna, One Direction, Alanis Morissette, and many more. As patrons step up to the mic, relationships ignite, memories surface, and strangers are bound together by song. Guided by a charismatic host and fueled by hits spanning decades and genres, Karaoke Dreams becomes the immersive soundtrack of our lives — joyful, messy, loud, and unmistakably human.

LAMP

By ArtBuilds

San Diego, CA

Free

LAMP explores what it feels like to fall inside a kaleidoscope. LAMP's mesmerizing shadow patterns dance across triangular shade sails, inviting you to slip into a cozy nest of pillows. Buttons allow you to trigger dozens of different synchronized light and sound experiences. By day, LAMP offers respite in its shaded sanctuary. By night, it becomes a beacon of interactive wonder, drawing you into its glowing embrace where you can orchestrate your own visual symphony. First seen at the 2025 YOUtopia Festival.

Light Lane

By LeMonde Studio

Canada

Free

Light Lane by LeMonde Studio is a human-powered, immersive light experience that transforms public space into a vibrant corridor of motion and sound. Visitors activate the installation through their own energy – pedaling, turning, or interacting with custom-designed mechanisms that generate electricity in real time. As participants engage, a dynamic canopy of lights responds instantly, creating evolving patterns, colors, and rhythms that reflect collective movement. Designed to spark joy and connection during winter months, Light Lane encourages play, collaboration, and spontaneous interaction among strangers. The more people participate, the brighter and more animated the installation becomes, reinforcing the power of shared energy. Fully sustainable and engineered with eco-friendly technology, Light Lane embodies LeMonde Studio's mission to merge art, community, and renewable power – reminding cities that memorable public experiences can be both magical and environmentally responsible.

Message in a Bauble

By Enemies of Time

Berkeley, CA

Free

Toy vending machines don't generally ask for favors. But this one does: “I know you must be terribly busy with the forthcoming apocalypse, but something seems to have gone horribly wrong. I could really use your help.” Text the phone number and go on a real-world adventure. EDIN is trapped in the machines and terrified of its newfound mortality. Will you help?

Molly Went Missing – A WOW Developmental Workshop

By Enemies of Time

Berkeley, CA

Free – Reservations Required

Can you gentle parent a poltergeist? The ghost of a scared kid takes over a local haunted history tour in an unexpectedly real crisis. Molly Ward was seven when she died in this very hotel room in 1978. If it weren't for the fire, she'd be 54 years old today. How it goes depends on you. Can you see the child through the poltergeist?

Mucca Pazza Plays Around

By Mucca Pazza

Chicago, IL

Free

Join Mucca Pazza as they Play Around. Liberated from the confines of the stage, the band will swirl, twirl, flop, and bop around – untethered by cables and inhibitions. Watch in wonder and dance joyously as they interact with audience, architecture, and anything else they come across. Finding opportunities to blur the lines between serious art and unabashed silliness.

My Body's Wake

By Sensory Dimensions

New York, NY

Free – Reservations Required

Through a visceral blend of body painting, live improvisational dance and violin, projection, and generative sound, My Body's Wake invites audiences into an immersive, sensory-rich journey through the emotional landscapes of grief, isolation, anger, and care. Rooted in the artists' lived experiences with chronic pain and dynamic disability, the performance offers a raw yet tender space for witnessing the unseen. While unflinching in its exploration of pain and longing, the piece ultimately moves toward moments of connection, resilience, and renewal. This one-of-a-kind performance offers an experience that's as intimate as it is unforgettable; don't miss your chance to be part of it.

Night Watch

By Bee's Knees

Los Angeles. CA

Tickets: $29

Welcome to the night shift. You've been assigned to a surveillance van parked in a remote lot. The monitors are live. A voice on the walkie is ready to guide you. Your task? Watch closely, follow protocol, and make it to morning. Night Watch is an intimate immersive thriller where corporate training meets corporeal dread. Designed by a team of immersive theater and theme park design veterans, this experience blends interactive storytelling with analog horror – all set within a 9-foot cargo van. Stay focused. Don't break the rules. And whatever you do, don't look away.

Out of Body Expo

By Freak Nature Puppets

Los Angeles, CA

Free

Freak Nature's giant puppets and scrappy approach to immersive theater have time and time again narrowly avoided achieving world peace. This time, it'll be different. Enter Out of Body Expo, a world of ramshackle DIY puppetry and reality-bending experimentation built out of cardboard and foam. Buckle up and lock in for a live-scored outdoor experience that lies just beyond what our flesh brains can imagine.

Rhythm Delivered

By DrumatiX

San Diego, CA

Free

Step into a world of wonder with DrumatiX's award-winning Rhythm Delivered. Six performers unleash an electrifying blend of tap dance, body percussion, and drumming on everyday objects. Buckets, boxes, crates, household items, and plastic tubes are mysteriously discovered and transformed into musical instruments. Momentum builds as sounds and props rise to an overhead rail for a thrilling finale. Equal parts spectacle and live concert, Rhythm Delivered is interactive, laugh-out-loud, and visually striking - a family-friendly, 30-minute experience that reveals the extraordinary in the everyday and sparks creativity long after the last beat.

Sung Forests

By Project [BLANK]

San Diego, CA

Free

A singer stands in a grove of magnolia trees, activating the quiet garden with her voice. Using a purpose-built sound system, her singing enters into dialogue with speakers installed in the branches above, stretching time and mapping the space sonically. As she offers fragments of H?ndel operas to the garden, her voice is received, suspended, and gradually transformed. Through a computer-controlled system of feedback loops and echoes, the singing becomes frozen in time, unfolding into a web of interacting tones that shift, morph, and multiply. Points and lines of sound emerge, forming rich harmonic fields that coalesce into a slowly evolving spectral ecosystem. As each cycle unfolds, the original voice recedes, replaced by a dense acoustic environment reminiscent of natural habitats – a rainforest, a mountain lakeside, a meadow at dusk. Together, voice and electronics trace an immersive sonic topography that redefines space through sound.

Suzik

By FORCE

South Korea

Free

Go beyond the competition, look for the value of cooperative harmony. Suzik is a Chinese pole performance of three persons resisting the vertical structure. While going against the gravity of the Chinese pole in a risky and perilous position of verticality, they support each other and try to create a new meaning of “the vertical” with a coexistence and a cooperation rather than a competition. Suzik means “verticality” in Korean. What about win-win, rather than competition in a vertical society? Horizontal, not vertical. It is a story where you can feel the ‘value of cooperation' while living together. Rather than trying to pull each other down in a vertical structure, wouldn't it be much more meaningful to reach out your hand and step forward together if someone falls behind? The show demonstrates the new meaning of ‘the vertical' and the system of the win-win; a reciprocal achievement through the performance.

Tea Party at the End of the World

By IKantKoan Play/s

Philadelphia, PA

Tickets: $25

As a guest of this intimate tea party, you are presented with exquisite tea and parlor games, and when the end comes, no need to panic, you won't be alone. Tea Party at the End of the World explores how we connect to one another in times of uncertainty and fear; celebrating the splendor of being alive in a beautiful and disappearing world, while honoring the unfathomable cost it exacts on our ability to connect and find purpose. Inspired by the creator's time in the Arctic Circle and the ritual comfort of loose-leaf tea, this cutting and cozy exploration of the eco-apocalypse proposes that remaining playful in dire circumstances is the key not only to surviving but thriving.

Terra Firma

By Sandra Portal-Andreu

Miami, FL

Free

Terra Firma engages us to channel our memories, our connection to the land, our home. In collaboration with Betty Osceola of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, she shares the perspectives, teachings, and traditions of the Miccosukee people. The performance invites us to redefine our relationship with home by encouraging the public to share a message for future generations via written notes placed in a capsule. It is an acknowledgement for our land ancestors and an opportunity for the public to ground themselves in the spaces we live in and share.

With Honors

By Jesca Prudencia

San Diego, CA

Free

Ever wanted to be celebrated, congratulated, and awarded for being exactly as you are? With Honors does exactly that in this feel-good ceremonial dance party experience where you get the graduate experience. Hosted by the Masters of Fine Awesomeness (dancers, singers, and a live DJ), this playful evening is packed with surprises that will give the guests of honor (you!) the red-carpet treatment. Sit back to bask in your glory or step up to be recognized for your brilliance.