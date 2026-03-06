Spotlight: THE RECIPE at La Jolla Playhouse

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This funny, colorful and delicious new play features Broadway veteran Christina Kirk (Well, Clybourne Park) as Julia Child and two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can) as Paul Child, alongside a stellar cast bringing a host of charming characters to life, including Jill Abramovitz, Rami Margron, Michael Park, Ariel Shafir, Saisha Talwar and others.

Two-time Tony Award nominee playwright Claudia Shear and two-time Obie Award-winning director Lisa Peterson return to the Playhouse to lead this delightful world premiere production about the early life of an endlessly fascinating character — Julia, a girl from Pasadena — and her path from confusion to discovery, fear to strength, failure to success.

Before Julia Child became the TV personality that we all know, she was a rambunctious rebel against the privileged but bland life expected of her.

Directionless but driven, careening from Pasadena to New York to Washington D.C. to Ceylon and finally to Paris’s famed Cordon Bleu cooking school, she battled long odds, too-short sleeves, and her own self-doubt before finding both her calling and her true love, her husband, Paul Child.