Carlsbad Playreaders to Present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Carlsbad Playreaders is inviting the community to a staged reading of The Lifespan of a Fact, the Broadway comedy by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, on Monday, March 2 at 7:00 PM at Dove Library in Carlsbad. Admission is pay what you can.

When a fact-checker fresh out of Harvard is assigned to review an essay by a celebrated writer, what begins as a routine assignment quickly spirals into a battle over the very nature of truth. With a deadline looming, the two clash over where journalism ends and storytelling begins - and whether a fact's accuracy matters more than its impact. Caught between them is a harried magazine editor determined to get the issue to print. The result is a fast-paced, funny, and surprisingly timely debate about truth, creative license, and the stories we choose to tell.

The Lifespan of a Fact premiered on Broadway in 2018 starring Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale, and Cherry Jones to widespread critical acclaim. The Washington Post praised it as "buoyantly literate," while Variety called its central ethical dispute "brilliantly argued." The play is based on the real-life book of the same name by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, which was named a Top 10 Most Crucial Book by the editors of Slate and an Editor's Choice by The New York Times Book Review.

Carlsbad Playreaders is a volunteer-driven theatrical reading group dedicated to bringing engaging, thought-provoking plays to the North County community. Each month, the group presents a script-in-hand reading featuring local performers, followed by an open discussion with the audience.

Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Coleman Ray Clark and features Tommy Tran, Jason Maddy*, and Linda Libby* in the principal roles, with stage directions read by Ian Anthony Coleman*. (*Denotes Actors' Equity Association member.)

Please note: This play contains strong language and mature themes, including discussions of suicide. Recommended for adult audiences.