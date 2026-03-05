BEAU JEST Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre in April

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present Beau Jest, James Sherman's delightful Jewish-American story that weaves together vibrant traditions, sizzling chemistry, and joyous celebrations into a warm-hearted theatrical treat. Bursting with laugh-out-loud moments and tender revelations, this smart crowd-pleaser celebrates family, devotion, and finding your true self. Fresh, funny, and deeply heartfelt, Beau Jest delivers the perfect blend of humor and heart that will leave you smiling long after the final bow.

Omri Schein directs Samuel Ashdown,* Josh Cahn,* Benjamin Cole, Katrina Michaels,* Joel Polis,* and Jill Remez.* Christopher M. Williams* is the Production Stage Manager. Alyssa Hayden and Clarence Lightfoot III are the Production Assistants. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Jennifer Brawn Gittings (Costume Design), Evan Eason (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

BEAU JEST performances begin Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Added Wednesday matinee April 24 and May 13. A talkback with the director and cast is scheduled for Friday, May 1. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Biographies

James Sherman (Playwright) is the author of the plays Magic Time, The God of Isaac, Mr. 80%, The Escape Artist, Beau Jest, This Old Man Came Rolling Home, Jest A Second!, Romance in D, From Door to Door, The Old Man's Friend, Affluenza!, Half and Half, Relatively Close and Jacob and Jack. James was a theatre student at Illinois State University in the early 1970s. He began his professional career as a writer and performer with The Second City in Chicago and received an M.F.A. degree from Brandeis University. Since 1985, he has had thirteen plays premiered at the Tony Award-winning Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago directed by Dennis Zacek, and he was a founding member of the Victory Gardens Playwrights Ensemble. James' plays have been published and are regularly produced by theatres throughout the United States, and have also been seen in Canada, Mexico, Australia, South America, England, Germany, Austria, Turkey, South Africa, Australia, China and Korea. In the summer of 2006, James wrote and directed the movie of his play Beau Jest, starring Lainie Kazan, Seymour Cassel and Robyn Cohen. It is available on DVD. James currently teaches Playwriting and Improvisation at Columbia College of Chicago and DePaul University. He has been a teacher of Playwriting and Acting on the faculties of The Second City Training Center, Chicago Dramatists Workshop and Victory Gardens Theater. He was a visiting professor for the spring '01 semester in Seoul, South Korea at the Korean National University of the Arts. He has led workshops in Improvisation at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California. He has received grants from the Illinois Arts Council and has been the recipient of fellowships from The MacDowell Colony, the Ragdale Foundation, The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, and Yaddo. He is a member of The Dramatists Guild of America.

Omri Schein (Director) is half of the musical theatre writing team of Lincoln and Schein, of which their musicals include: The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate, The Remarkable Mister Holmes, Making Melrose, Grecian Burns, Fintastic Finn, and the upcoming musical Gene Wilder's My French Whore. Other credits: Mambo Italiano, Withering Heights, and Gary Goldfarb: Master Escapist (NYMF Award Best Lyrics). Directing: How To Succeed..., Jekyll and Hyde, Fiddler on The Roof, and Anything Goes for SDMT, Psycho Beach Party at Southwestern College, and The Mousetrap at Grossmont College. Acting: Peril In The Alps and Murder On The Links, Baskerville, Babette's Feast, All in the Timing, A Funny Thing…ForumX3, Persuasion, Noises Off, The Explorers Club, Beau Jest, Laughter On the 23rd Floor, Around The World in 80 Days, The Underpants, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling BeeX3, Five Course Love, The Big Bang, When Pigs Fly, Disney's Beauty and The Beast, Dear World, The People Vs. Mona (Off-Broadway/Cast Recording), Hell's Belles, Henry V, Grease (tour) and When You're in Love, The Whole World Is Jewish. www.omri-schein.com

Cast (alphabetical order)

Samuel Ashdown* (Bob Schroeder) is thrilled to be making his North Coast Rep debut! Credits include The Glass Menagerie (Maples Repertory Theatre), Murder On The Orient Express (The Old Globe), Jane (Lamb's Players Theatre), A Christmas Story (Nashville Repertory Theatre), Macbeth, Hamlet (Nashville Shakespeare Festival), Henry V, Julius Caesar, The Taming of the Shrew, Henry IV Part II, Henry IV Part I, Sense and Sensibility (Utah Shakespeare Festival), The Bungler (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), Shipwrecked, Starcrossed, The Merchant of Venice (Gulfshore Playhouse), To Master the Art (TimeLine Theatre), Sense and Sensibility (People's Light), Tom Jones (Northlight Theatre), The Liar (Writers Theatre), Twelfth Night, Richard III, Troilus and Cressida (American Players Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Montana Shakespeare in the Parks). TV/Film: “The Bootstrap Cafe,” “Facsimile Machines,” “Ruin Me.” Education: M.F.A., University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, B.F.A., Southern Oregon University. www.samashdown.net

JOSH CAHN* (Joel Goldman) North Coast Rep debut! Josh is thrilled to be returning to the stage with Beau Jest. Theater credits include Alabama Shakespeare, The Engeman Theater, CRT, and more. TV & Film credits include projects for HBO, AMC+, NBC, Comedy Central, Adult Swim, and upcoming films “The Toast” & “Love Language”. Josh has also been featured in more than 30 commercials and is a nationally touring stand-up comedian. He was recently awarded Best Next Jewish comedian by The Chosen Comedy Festival. Endless thanks to The Mine Talent Agency, JHA Management, and the team at North Coast Rep. Much love to his partner, Haley, his tiny chihuahua, Judith, & his actual Jewish mother who prepared him for this role. Josh is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association & SAG-AFTRA. @JoshCahnmedy www.JoshCahn.com

BENJAMIN COLE (Chris Cringle) is proud to lead as the Director of Theatre School Education and Outreach for North Coast Repertory Theatre. Ben has been seen on stage locally at The Old Globe, The La Jolla Playhouse, North Coast Repertory Theatre and many others. He has experience acting, teaching, directing, and fight choreographing all over the country including work with the Orlando Shakespeare Theater, the Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival, and the Illinois Shakespeare Festival. Check out upcoming options at the Theatre School: NorthCoastRepTheatreSchool.org.

Katrina Michaels* (Sarah) is delighted to share this story of matzah, mayhem, and mishpocha! Regional credits include: Come From Away - Janice/Accordion/Whistles/Piano (La Mirada); A Hanukkah Carol - Dickensian Orphan/Past Chava (Round House Theatre); Peter and the Starcatcher - Molly (Orlando Shakespeare/Argyle Theatre/Winnipesaukee Playhouse/Eagle Theatre); Little Shop of Horrors - Audrey, and Pride & Prejudice - Lydia/Lady C (Creede Rep); Spelling Bee - Logainne, and Tribes - Ruth (Florida Rep); Cabaret - Sally; Twelfth Night - Viola; The 39 Steps - Clown; A Midsummer Night's Dream - Hermia. NYC credits include Hoi Polloi - Pinkie (Theatre Row); Rhinoceros - Daisy; Dracula - Lucy; and The Importance of Being Earnest - Gwendolen. London credits include Vanity Fair - Becky Sharp; Much Ado About Nothing - Dogberry/Margaret/Accordion; No for an Answer - Francie (Arcola); The Comedy of Errors - Dromio of Ephesus; OFFIE-winning La Maupin.

@katmichaels27 | www.katrina-michaels.com

Joel Polis* (Abe) An award-winning actor based in Los Angeles, Joel has logged forty+ years in the professional theater. He was raised in Philadelphia and attended USC, NYU, and Yale Drama School. He has performed in theaters throughout the US, from NY's Off Broadway and the East Coast Regional Theater circuit to California's rich theater scene including San Diego's Old Globe, the Fountain, Mark Taper Forum, Odyssey, Pasadena Playhouse, South Coast and CV Rep theaters. Credits include Julius Caesar, Richard III, My Name is Asher Lev (LADCC, Stage Raw Awards), Disgraced, Pound of Flesh (LADCC nominee), Names (Dramalogue, Ovation awards), Bach at Leipzig, and The Baby Dance (original production). Joel's 120+ film, TV movies, and episodic credits include “The Thing”, “The Rookie”, “True Believer”, “It's my Party”, “Seinfeld”, “Cheers”, “Law and Order”, “Northern Exposure” “Picket Fences” and “Star Trek Voyager”. This “Jest” is for SaRah and Terry.

JILL REMEZ* (Miriam) is thrilled to make her North Coast Rep Debut. Her theatre credits include: Latino Theatre Company: Mix-Mix, International City Theatre: Myra, Deathtrap, Wallis Theatre: The Bluest Eye (workshop production), OpenFist Theatre Company: Ofelia, Anna in the Tropics, West Coast Jewish Theatre: Kate, Broadway Bound, Mark Taper Forum: Ensemble, Body of Bourne (World Premiere), Laguna Playhouse: Germaine, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, South Coast Rep: Sofia, Two Sisters and a Piano (West Coast Premiere). TV & Film credits include: “Matlock,” “Bosch: Legacy,” “911,” “Yellowstone,” This is Us,” “The Neighborhood,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Good Place,” “Made for Love” & “Criminal Minds”. VO credits include: Zom 100, Demonslayer, The Grimm Variations, In/Spectre, Blue Exorcist and Lupin Part 6 as well as several video games.

Christopher M. Williams* (Stage Manager) Christopher is a union actor and stage manager, as well as a director, producer, fight choreographer, designer, and instructor. Some of his credits include playing Nathan Rothschild in the original cast of the Off-Broadway production of Rothschild & Sons, opposite Robert Cuccioli; Hamlet On Trial with comedy legend Billy Connolly (Theatre League); The Drawer Boy and A Moon for the Misbegotten (AZ Theatre Company); Noises Off (Idaho Shakespeare Festival); Angels In America: Part I & II, and Lobby Hero (Actors Theatre); Hamlet, Romeo & Juliet, Julius Caesar, Oliver!, West Side Story, A Funny Thing…Forum (Southwest Shakespeare Company). Over the past 20 years, he has directed, stage managed or performed in 40 productions at North Coast Rep. Christopher has also worked as a producer, casting director, and on-set acting coach for the WWII feature “Walking with the Enemy,” starring Sir Ben Kingsley and Jonas Armstrong.

Designers:

MARTY BURNETT (Set Design) Resident Designer at North Coast Rep since 1992. Scenic designed more than 250 productions at the theatre. Resident Designer at Coronado Playhouse 1981-84 and Fiesta Dinner Theater 1984-87. Co-owner Props and Drops 1987-91, Designing for Union Plaza, Hacienda and Sahara Hotels and Casinos, Las Vegas; Harrah's, South Lake Tahoe and Claridge Hotel, Atlantic City; Drury Lane Theater, Chicago. At Laguna Playhouse designed Chapatti, Alexandros, and transfer designed Beside Myself, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Murder on the Links, The Angel Next Door, Tartuffe, Camelot, and Peril in the Alps from North Coast Rep. Marty has a B.A. from Creighton University, Omaha, NE.

MATTHEW NOVOTNY (Light Design) is pleased to be designing another show for North Coast Rep, where he has designed close to 40 shows over the past seven years. Matthew is currently the Lighting Designer in Residence for San Diego Musical Theatre as well as North Coast Rep, and his work can be seen at a wide variety of theatres across San Diego. Matthew holds a B.A. in Technical Theatre from San Diego State and a master's degree in Lighting Design from Boston University. Matthew is married to his beautiful wife Amanda, with five AMAZING children: Ragan, Harper, Heston, Maddex, and Harrison.

JENNIFER BRAWN GITTINGS (Costume Design) is an award-winning Costume Designer based in San Diego. Most recently, she designed All the Men Who Frighten Me at La Jolla Playhouse. Other local credits include multiple costume designs for The Old Globe and Cygnet, 17 seasons at San Diego REP, and 13 seasons with MOXIE. Regional: A Noise Within, Crossroads Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre New Jersey, The Western Stage. Accolades include four Craig Noel Awards, a Patté Award, and the NAACP Theatre Award. JBG is full-time costume faculty and head of technical theatre at Grossmont College. She's delighted to be back at North Coast Rep working with Omri.

EVAN EASON (Sound Design) is overjoyed to be back with North Coast Rep again! Previous credits: What the Constitution Means to Me, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Intimate Apparel, The Cherry Orchard (North Coast Rep), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Evita, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (Cygnet), Titus Andronicus, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (USD MFA/The Old Globe), A Streetcar Named Desire (Backyard Renaissance), [title of show], The Thanksgiving Play, Into the Woods (New Village Arts), Eighty-Sixed, The Mystery of Irma Vep (Diversionary), Pick Me Last, Emily Driver's Great Race Through Time and Space (La Jolla Playhouse).

MICHAEL WOGULIS (Props Design) is a scenic, projections, and props designer based in San Diego. Props design credits include Beside Myself (North Coast Rep/Laguna Playhouse), Birthday Candles (North Coast Rep), Little Women (Moxie Theatre), Our Dear Dead Drug Lord (Moxie). Scenic design credits: Blues for an Alabama Sky (Moxie), The Prom (San Diego Musical Theatre), Miracle on 34th Street (New Village Arts), Clyde's (Moxie). Projection design credits: The Apiary, The Mountaintop, La Havana Madrid (New Village Arts), Cleopatra (Moxie). Michael is an alumnus of UC San Diego, with both a BA and an MFA in scenic design from the university. michaelwogulis.com

PETER HERMAN (Hair & Wigs Design) has previously designed wigs for more than 30 North Coast Rep productions. Peter teaches wig and makeup design at San Diego State University. He is glad to be part of the creative team on this show.

ALYSSA HAYDEN (Production Assistant) is delighted to be working with North Coast Rep. She has worked for nine years as a Stage Manager and Production Assistant in San Diego. Some of her work includes She Kills Monsters (San Diego City College), Ripcord (Coronado Playhouse), LIT (Blindspot Collective), Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (Old Globe), R-E-S-P-E-C-T (Lamb's Players Theatre), Somewhere Over the Border (Cygnet Theatre).

CLARENCE LIGHTFOOT III (Production Assistant) 2 Pianos 4 Hands Production Assistant – North Coast Rep, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground Production Assistant – North Coast Rep, The Prince of Egypt Deck Crew – Moonlight Amphitheater.