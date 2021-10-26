Vanguard Culture to Premiere Fourth Installment in HISTORY OF JOY Series, 'Our Earth'

Vanguard Culture, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing San Diego's creative industries, will premiere the fourth installment in its online History of Joy series, Our Earth, on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00pm. In partnership with CA Poet Laureate Nominee Gill Sotu and The Rosin Box Project, The History of Joy features cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty, and triumph. Each online segment is accompanied by creative interpretations of the theme by some of San Diego's most innovative organizations in dance, theatre, opera, visual arts, and more.

The History of Joy is inspired by the 8 pillars of joy outlined in The Book of Joy, written by the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu with Doug Abrams. The final segment, Our Earth, will highlight the Pillars of Compassion and Generosity while taking a hard look at our responsibility for the current environmental crisis.

The History of Joy: Our Earth is a post-apocalyptic reimagining of the three little pigs story, in which the pigs are fighting for survival against an all-consuming enemy that destroys their environment. This segment explores how we can find compassion and generosity for others, the Earth, and ourselves no matter what kind of challenge we're facing.

In addition to the 40-minute fable, the event will feature creative content by the La Jolla Historical Society; poet Diem Jones and contemporary dancer Dr. Carole Penn; Chef Daniella de la Puente of La Cocina Secreta; the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego; and the Improvisation Project Network.

Founder and Executive Director of Vanguard Culture, Susanna Peredo Swap, said of The History of Joy, "This series poetically tackles pressing issues of our contemporary world in a way that encourages introspection, humility, unity, and positive action. We're very honored to be able to bring this project to life and to bring our creative community together in the process."

Attendees of the fourth segment of the History of Joy: Our Earth can look forward to a thought-provoking theatrical experience that explores climate change through the lens of compassion and generosity. More information and tickets for this virtual event can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-history-of-joy-our-earth-tickets-140122027757