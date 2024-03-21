Tyler Tafolla Will Perform One Night Only Muppet Tribute Concert MOVIN' RIGHT ALONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Musical Theatre Composer & Performer Tyler Tafolla (Seasons, Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show, DanceLand) and some of San Diego's most sensational, "Muppetational" performers & puppeteers as they celebrate the music, laughs and work of Jim Henson.

In this one night only concert, you'll hear those classic songs you know & love from The Muppets, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock and many more! It will be a night of music, laughter, mayhem and of course, puppets! An evening you won't forget!

Featuring performances from Jordan Brownlee (Jim Henson's "Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas" Off-Broadway), Shaun Conde (Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show), Cameron Blankenship (Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show) & Megan Tafolla (Seasons).

Guests are encouraged to come in as colorful and as Muppet-y attire as you would like! Even bring your own puppet if you'd like! It's gonna be a night you don't want to miss!

This performance will take place on Saturday, May 25th from 8-9:30pm at the City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105).

Tickets are FREE and available now: https://scottrobbinsandthetravelingshow.ticketleap.com/movin-right-along/details

For more of Tyler's work, visit tylertafolla.com