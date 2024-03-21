Tyler Tafolla Will Perform One Night Only Muppet Tribute Concert MOVIN' RIGHT ALONG

This performance will take place on Saturday, May 25th from 8-9:30pm at the City Heights Performance Annex.

By: Mar. 21, 2024
Tyler Tafolla Will Perform One Night Only Muppet Tribute Concert MOVIN' RIGHT ALONG
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Join Musical Theatre Composer & Performer Tyler Tafolla (Seasons, Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show, DanceLand) and some of San Diego's most sensational, "Muppetational" performers & puppeteers as they celebrate the music, laughs and work of Jim Henson.

In this one night only concert, you'll hear those classic songs you know & love from The Muppets, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock and many more! It will be a night of music, laughter, mayhem and of course, puppets! An evening you won't forget!

Featuring performances from Jordan Brownlee (Jim Henson's "Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas" Off-Broadway), Shaun Conde (Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show), Cameron Blankenship (Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show) & Megan Tafolla (Seasons).

Guests are encouraged to come in as colorful and as Muppet-y attire as you would like! Even bring your own puppet if you'd like! It's gonna be a night you don't want to miss!

This performance will take place on Saturday, May 25th from 8-9:30pm at the City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105).

Tickets are FREE and available now: https://scottrobbinsandthetravelingshow.ticketleap.com/movin-right-along/details

For more of Tyler's work, visit tylertafolla.com




Videos