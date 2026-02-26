Write Out Loud Kicks Off AMERICAN LITERARY HEROES With Launch Party In Old Town

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Write Out Loud has announced American Literary Heroes, part of the Celebrating America250: Arts Projects Honoring the National Garden of American Heroes funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

American Literary Heroes is a unique program highlighting four iconic American writers who have left a lasting impact on the social consciousness of the United States, as well as across the globe. Actors will bring Emily Dickinson, Henry David Thoreau, Mark Twain and Walt Whitman to life in libraries, schools, museums and other community venues across San Diego County, using selections of their works and bits of their lives. Performances will be presented from mid-March through September 2026, kicked off by a launch party on March 15th at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Old Town from 1-3:30pm. https://writeoutloudsd.com/american-literary-heroes/

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared “Write Out Loud is thrilled to be one of only 50 recipients across the country to receive NEA funding for “Celebrating America250: Arts Projects Honoring the National Garden of American Heroes.” Literature is at the heart of all we do, and Dickinson, Thoreau, Twain and Whitman have left an indelible mark on the American literary canon. We are excited to share the work of these literary giants across the San Diego community.”

American Literary Heroes Performances Feature:

Emily Dickinson

Written and Performed by Rhianna Basore

Emily Dickinson's innovative use of form and syntax made her a pioneer in modernist literature.

Henry David Thoreau

Written by Richard Platt

Performed by Steve Smith

Henry David Thoreau was a philosopher and political ally for human rights and respect for nature and the environment.

Mark Twain

Written by Rachael VanWormer

Performed by Paul Maley

Mark Twain was a prolific writer and humorist, who has been called “the father of American literature.”

Walt Whitman

Written and Performed by Todd Blakesley

Walt Whitman's focus on the common man and his break from poetic structures caused him to be known as “the father of free verse.”

American Literary Heroes is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and sponsored by Fiesta de Reyes. Emily Dickinson is co-produced by Miz. Understood Media.

American Literary Heroes will perform in schools, libraries, museums, and community centers throughout San Diego County from March to September 2026. Booking and touring information can be found at https://writeoutloudsd.com/american-literary-heroes/

The American Literary Heroes Launch Party will take place on Sunday, March 15th from 1pm - 3:30pm at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Old Town at 2660 Calhoun St., San Diego, CA 92110. Attendees will enjoy appetizers & signature cocktails on the patio, enjoy performance excerpts from each of the four authors followed by dessert and coffee.