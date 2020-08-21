Tyler Tafolla to Release SEASONS: A New Musical Song-Cycle Concept Album
SEASONS will stream on all platforms October 15th, 2020.
Musical Theatre writer Tyler Tafolla has announced he will be premiering a new musical song-cycle called "SEASONS" in the form of a concept album in October of 2020. The album will stream on all music platforms and proceeds will help raise money for Broadway Cares: Equity Fights Aids and Feeding America.
The concept album includes 18 new songs with music and lyrics by Tyler Tafolla. He describes the plot as such: "Over the span of six years, six friends will go through the milestone moments of their lives, as they find out why seasons must change."
"We are living in unprecedented times for the theatre community," Tafolla goes on to say. "Across the board we have all been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in different ways. I knew I had a chance to do some real good and help provide the theatre community an escape from today's reality while also raising money to combat social issues I'm personally passionate about. There's something extremely fulfilling about knowing that art can contribute to some form of positive change in the world- that's what drives me."
"SEASONS" will stream on all platforms October 15th, 2020. For more show info and to see cast announcements, follow along on Facebook (Season: A New Musical Song-Cycle), Instagram (@seasonsmusical) and Tik Tok (@seasonsmusical).
More Hot Stories For You
-
Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Adaptation
Deadline has reported that Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani have joined the cast Universal's film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Dodani will play Jared and...
Rialto Chatter: A Primetime Broadway Special Could Be Coming to NBC This Fall!
A Broadway special is coming to primetime television this fall! ...
Senator Chuck Schumer Co-Sponsors Save Our Stages Act
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer today announced at a press conference that he is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation aimed at providing r...
VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton and More Describe Why They're Voting for Biden/Harris in Six Words
Connecticut Democrats have come together to share why they will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election. ...
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
BROADWAY FOR BIDEN, an Online Community of Theatermakers and Broadway Fans, Launches to Raise Awareness About the Election
Broadway for Biden is a newly formed, inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fa...