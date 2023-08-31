Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego

Playwright and Composer Tyler Tafolla will bring his new dance centered musical DANCELAND to San Diego November 9, 11, 13 & 14th.

"DanceLand" is a sung through, danced-through musical with Book, Music, Lyrics & Direction by Tafolla.

"In the sci-fi, dream-world of DanceLand, a villainous tyrant reigns with his robotic army, and a chosen one must rise up and learn the power within her to take on the army and bring DanceLand back to its rightful glory before it's too late."

The show is promised to be a dance spectacular for the Mid-City community of City Heights San Diego. With a cast of 20 professional dancers, the entirety of the DanceLand run will be offered completely free to the public at the City Heights Performance Annex; 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105. For ticket information: Click Here.

Tyler Tafolla will be taking the reins as Director/Producer along with four Professional San Diego Choreographers, Megan Tafolla, Sean Memije, Verenice Meza, Sofia Salgado & Tony Quintero.

Pre-recorded vocals will sing us through the wild and dance filled streets of DanceLand, sung by big Musical heavy hitters like Mariah Rose Faith Casillas, Bryce Charles & Janaya Jones.

Starring:

Anaya Island, Lupita Sanchez, Cruz Caudillo, Roman Unutoa, Tony Quintero, Sofia Salgado, Verenice Meza, Giovanny Aparicio, Alan Ramos, Victor Reveles, Jtan Ross, Justine Banal, Liyah Carter, Gezell Custodio, Elise Schaffroth, Jessica Lopez, Zara Jorryn, Jennifer Thilman & Ethan Balajadia.

This will be a part of Tyler Tafolla's Production Team (Tafolla Productions) who created Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show last fall in San Diego as a guest production at the Diversionary Theatre.

Tyler Tafolla is coming off his album release with Broadway Records of his recent show, "Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle." Which premiered 54 Below in NYC last Winter.

