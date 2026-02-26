Cast and Creative Team Set for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Cygnet Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cygnet Theatre will present the gripping saga The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini. Directed by Kim Strassburger, the play will run from March 25 to April 19, 2026 and will be produced in The Dottie Studio Theater in Cygnet Theatre's permanent home, The Joan in Arts District Liberty Station.

Winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play, The Lehman Trilogy is an epic theatrical event chronicling more than 150 years of American history. The sweeping drama follows the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers, tracing their journey from humble immigrant beginnings to the pinnacle of Wall Street power. What begins as a small family business evolves into a financial empire, revealing a story of ambition, innovation and the far-reaching consequences of unchecked capitalism. Performed by three actors portraying more than 70 roles, this production blends intimate storytelling with grand-scale spectacle as visually striking as it is intellectually compelling.

The cast features Jacob Caltrider as Mayer Lehman; Steven Lone as Emmanuel Lehman; and Bruce Turk as Henry Lehman.

The creative team for Cygnet's production for The Lehman Trilogy includes Matt Herman, Scenic Design; Sammy Webster, Lighting Design; George Ye, Sound Design; Jeanne Reith, Costume Design; Bonnie Durben, Props Design; Peter Herman, Wig/Makeup Design; Emerson Clarke, Assistant Director and Assistant Dramaturg; Ali Flores, Stage Manager; and Katie Chiyoko Davis, Assistant Stage Manager.