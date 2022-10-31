SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW to Perform at the Diversionary Theatre in November

The cast of the new musical "Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show" has rolled into town and moved into their new theatre home in the heart of University Heights in San Diego. This troupe of circus performers are performing live November 11 & 12 at the Diversionary Theatre.

This piece of San Diego history is one of the best theatres in town, and though "Scott Robbins" is not a Diversionary Production, the team at Diversionary is proud and excited to have this troupe of showgirls and vaudeville clowns in house as a guest production.

This new musical is the passion project of the magical maestro himself, creator and composer Tyler Tafolla. Tafolla first workshopped and premiered the musical at AMDA Los Angeles, where it was the first full-length, original musical put up at the college written by a student. It has since gone on to be performed at The New York Summerfest (Nominated for Best Musical and Best Score), Rockwell Table and Stage Los Angeles, The Manhattan School of Music NYC and many more!

This new musical comedy sweeps you off your feet into the world of a 1930's Traveling Circus, where a young street kid on the run gets his once in a lifetime chance to become the star he always wanted to be. The show is absurd, hilarious, heartfelt and will leave you in stitches. With musical theatre heavy hitters like Kelly Prendergast (Waitress National Tour) and Jordan Brownlee (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas Off Broadway) as part of the cast.

Come witness this cast of eight portray more than 100 unforgettable characters and use their enormous imaginations to create literal magic on stage! Don't miss this epic story come to life onstage and experience this once in a lifetime adventure under the big top!

Tickets are on sale for only $10 at the link below:

