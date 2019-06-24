The Peter Sprague Trio Announced At North Coast Rep

Jun. 24, 2019  

The Peter Sprague Trio Announced At North Coast Rep

Back by popular demand, the Peter Sprague jazz trio explores songs that resonate with the boomers.

They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance they play "Georgia" or add Cole Porter. The vibe is contagious and the sound pulls you in.

THE PETER SPRAGUE TRIO will occur on July 29, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $27. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve seats.



Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Comes to North Coast Rep Theatre School
  • Photo Flash: PUFFS OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC At PowPAC Theatre
  • The Old Globe Announces Lineup For George L. Stevens Senior Center's Annual Juneteenth Celebration
  • Moonlight Stage Productions Announces 40th Anniversary Season
  • Photo Flash: Moonlight Stage Productions Presents THE PRODUCERS
  • Write Out Loud Receives $15,000 NEA Grant

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup