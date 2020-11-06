The Old Globe Celebrates DÍA DE MUERTOS/DAY OF THE DEAD

The Old Globe will present the past two AXIS community-generated theatre pieces from past coLAB workshops at Say San Diego: Hermanas (Sisters) from 2019, and La Visita de la Abuela (The Grandmother's Visit) from 2018.

Favorite binational artist Lou Best will once again give us a spooky musical performance; an altar creation workshop will be taught by returning guest Verónica Burgess; and the event's host, Teaching Artist Valeria Vega, will teach a traditional papel picado workshop.



On The Old Globe's YouTube channel, The Old Globe's website, and The Old Globe and The Old Globe Arts Engagement Facebook pages. Sunday, November 8, 10 a.m. to 12:00 noon PT.



Schedule:

10:00 a.m.: Introductions to the holiday

10:10 a.m.: La Visita de la Abuela (The Grandmother's Visit) by Ramón Verdugo and Arts Engagement's coLAB program (performed in Spanish with English subtitles)

10:30 a.m.: Musical solo act by Lou Best

11:00 a.m.: Altar creation workshop with Veronica Burgess

11:15 a.m.: Papel picado craft with Valeria Vega

11:25 a.m.: Hermanas (Sisters) by Daniel Jáquez and Arts Engagement's coLAB program (performed in English with Spanish subtitles)

11:55 a.m.: The end!

Note: The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, and our mission every day is to make theatre matter to more people. We invite friends, families, and the entire community to celebrate online the great Mexican tradition Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) with a day full of unique activities and artistic expression, as well as the opportunity to enjoy again past performances of community-generated theatre pieces.

To view past and current online theatre programs, please click here:

www.theoldglobe.org/edp-pages/2020/online-theatre-programs.

