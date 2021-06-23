The Old Globe Announces 2021 Gala to Take Place This September, Featuring Joshua Henry and More

The Old Globe is back and ready to party! Celebrate is the theme of the 2021 Globe Gala, held on Saturday, September 25 in support of the theatre's arts engagement and artistic programs and in salute of all the generous philanthropists who have supported the Globe during its 15 months of closure. Globe Board members Jennifer Greenfield and Sheryl White serve as Co-Chairs, and Darlene Marcos Shiley is the Honorary Gala Chair.



The can't-miss black-tie event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company and hors d'oeuvres on the Globe's Copley Plaza. At 7:30, guests will be treated to a musical performance by Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, the U.S. tour of Hamilton) in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. After the performance, guests will enjoy dinner catered by the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine and dancing to the music of the Cowling Band.



The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, and their commitment is to make it matter to more people. Your attendance at the 2021 Globe Gala will support a vibrant, nationally renowned theatre dedicated to serving the public good through thrilling productions of great classics, provocative new works, and exciting musicals. The Globe reopens this summer with an array of in-person and virtual programming, including the fabulous rock musical Hair, opening in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre on August 15. Their remarkable arts engagement programs are redefining how a professional not-for-profit theatre transforms lives across the community it serves. These programs serve 40,000 children, families, and individuals, ranging from students in Title I schools to homeless communities, from military service members and veterans to incarcerated populations. Help us make theatre matter to more San Diegans-that's a reason to celebrate!



The 2021 Gala Committee includes Board members Terry Atkinson, Eleanor Y. Charlton, Susan Hoehn, Sandra Redman, and Margarita Wilkinson.



Tickets are $800 (regular seating) and $1,000 (VIP seating) each and include the reception, performance, dinner, and dancing. Tables of 10 are available starting at $8,000. Underwriting levels, which include tickets for the Gala, begin at $5,000 per couple. Valet parking is included in the price of the ticket. See the full list of underwriting and sponsorship opportunities by clicking here. To underwrite or to purchase a table or individual tickets, contact Events Director Haley Meyer at (619) 684-4146 or hmeyer@TheOldGlobe.org.



Their generous vendors include Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, which will cater the elegant four-course dinner and provide dinner wines; Snake Oil Cocktail Company, which will provide specialty cocktails; Katrina O'Donnell from The Sassy Bucket, who will provide lush florals; and the Cowling Band, which will get everyone up on the dance floor. Guests will be captured in photos by Douglas Gates of Gates Photography and Melissa Jacobs; Ace Parking will valet; APR Fine Linen Rentals will provide linens, chargers, specialty tables, and chairs; FourFin Creative is creating the Gala's graphic design; Trevor Norton and CleverCo will set the scene with lighting and set design; and SEAS will enhance the mood with lighting and sound.



LOCATION and PARKING INFORMATION: The Old Globe is located in San Diego's Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Complimentary valet parking for the Globe Gala will be located in the Alcazar Parking Lot.