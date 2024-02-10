The Golden Gays' GOLDEN GAMES to Play San Diego's The Clark Cabaret & Bar

The performance will be on Sunday, February 18 and 4 PM.
The Golden Gays will present The Golden Games - the Golden Girls Musical Game Show at The Clark Cabaret & Bar in San Diego on Sunday, February 18 and 4 PM. Get ready to laugh, sing, and compete as the cast pays tribute to the beloved TV show, The Golden Girls.
As seen Off-Broadway, in Las Vegas, London, Puerto Vallarta, and on Celebrity Cruises - The Golden Gays are the *live-singing* Golden Girls Drag Troupe! It's barbershop, it's vaudeville, it's RuPaul's Drag Race!
Picture it: Palm Springs, February 2024
Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose must travel down the road and back again across America to find her. The hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' favorite game shows! Put on your trivia caps because lucky audience members will become contestants, interacting directly with your bosom buddies, while competing to become the next #TokenSophia. Grab That Dough! Love Connection! Jeopardy Dream Sequences! Oh My! Toto, we're not in Miami anymore, sugar.
TICKET SPECIAL- $5 off and a 2 for 1 deal!
