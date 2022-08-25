TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Lineup Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre, September 13

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Tuesday Night Comics, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, on September 13, 2022 at 7:30pm.

The line-up includes headliner JP Connolly, featured performer Seth Lawrence, opener Al Gavi and musician Ash Foster.

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, etc...Rated R.

To purchase tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055.North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.