San Diego Theatres Jointly Announce ONE THEATRE. ONE STORY.

Today 28 San Diego Theatres announce a joint statement of their united goal in support of San Diego theatre artists, audiences and the community as we navigate these challenging times together.

ONE THEATRE. ONE STORY. focuses that message and with one voice highlights how meaningful theatre is to San Diego while outlining the ways the community can continue to support our city's vital theatre institutions. The cohort was sparked by outreach from Cygnet Theatre's Artistic Director, Sean Murray, and furthered by MOXIE Theatre's Artistic Director, Jennifer Eve Thorn.

San Diego is a theatre town. More than two dozen 501(c)3 not-for-profit theatres entertain and enlighten audiences across the county. Off-stage our theatre companies are doing incredible work in our schools and neighborhoods, educating and bringing joy to many San Diegans outside of our venues. Due to the current crisis, our theatres have been closed, our stages are dark, our seats remain empty and some theatres have cut up to 70% of staff. Like many San Diegans, our remaining staff is working from home. For a sector that relies on public gatherings, this crisis resulted in the halting of nearly all ticket sales and significant financial losses for producing theatre companies, with an almost complete halt in performing artist employment.

Our theatres have found ways in these unprecedented times to continue to serve San Diegans. The community is providing numerous online theatre programs, from theatre classes to live zoom performances to full productions that were filmed prior to the closings. Theatres and artisans have also been sewing and donating facial masks for local medical personnel, first responders and other San Diegans doing essential work in our community.

Theatre is woven into the fabric of our lives and neighborhoods. While the intrinsic effect of theatre on the community is profound, the economic impact to the San Diego region is equally significant - supporting jobs, generating government revenue, and acting as a key player in our tourism industry. The San Diego region's arts and culture sector provides over 35,000 full-time equivalent jobs annually, with the sector generating over $1 billion in economic activity, with theatre making up a large portion of that. The ability to continue paying arts employees has a major impact on the local economy.

In the best of times, each of the San Diego non-profit theatres relies on the support of ticket buyers and donors to realize our missions. We need that support now more than ever as we serve our communities online and prepare for the days when we can once again gather in our theatres and share the art we all love. If you purchased a ticket to a show that has been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, please consider donating the price of the ticket back to the theatre. If you are able, please consider a charitable donation to any of these theatres making profound impacts to the quality of life in San Diego. As part of the ONE THEATRE. ONE STORY campaign, the group has partnered with ArtsTix as a hub to provide the community with ways to engage as well as donate. Supporters will be able to make donations to individual or multiple theatres in any amount. Donors that contribute $100 or more will receive a ONE THEATRE. ONE STORY keepsake item. Information can be found at https://www.sdartstix.com/otos.

Cygnet's Murray says "ONE THEATRE. ONE STORY. is an opportunity for San Diego theatres to present our industry as united in our challenges and work together to get through them. And most importantly - to remind the community about the necessity and economic contribution of the arts to our region. Support from our community as we move forward is paramount in keeping theatre doors open when it is safe to do so."



Participating theatre websites:

Backyard Renaissance

Blindspot Collective

Coronado Playhouse

Cygnet Theatre

Diversionary Theatre

InnerMission Productions

La Jolla Playhouse

Lamb's Players Theatre

Moonlight Stage Productions

MOXIE Theatre

National Comedy Theatre

New Village Arts

North Coast Repertory Theatre

OB Playhouse

Oceanside Theatre Company

OnStage Playhouse

San Diego Junior Theatre

San Diego Musical Theatre

San Diego Repertory Theatre

Scripps Ranch Theatre

The Eastern

The Old Globe

The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

Trinity Theatre Company

Vantage Theatre

Wildly Successful Theatre Co

Write Out Loud

413 Repertory Theatre

Additional theatres may be added.





