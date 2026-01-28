RABBIT HOLE Comes to the Trinity Theatre Company in February

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trinity Theatre Company has announced their Grown Up Stage's production of Rabbit Hole written by David Lindsay-Abaire running from February 6th - 22nd, 2026. The production is directed by Eddy Lukovic. Rabbit Hole runs at Trinity's Mission Valley location in the Mission Valley Mall.



How do you move forward when grief holds you still? In Rabbit Hole, acclaimed playwright David Lindsay-Abaire explores the deep ache of loss with honesty, heart, and unexpected humor. The story follows Becca and Howie Corbett, a couple navigating life after an unthinkable tragedy—the loss of their young son. As family tensions rise and coping styles clash, each character searches for meaning, comfort, and a path toward healing.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rabbit Hole is a beautifully crafted portrait of grief, resilience, and the fragile threads that hold a family together.

The Cast of Rabbit Hole include talented San Diego performers Paul Bonner, Jordyn Case, Vicky Dawson, Michael DiRoma and Kimberly Weinberger.



Trinity Theatre Artistic Director, Sean Boyd shared “Fresh off the wonderful silliness of Monty Python's Edukational Show, Trinity Theatre Company is thrilled to sink our teeth into some heavier storytelling with Rabbit Hole. Providing the community with a gamut of theatrical experiences is a huge part of our mission at TTC. Rabbit Hole Playwright, David Lindsay-Abaire is incredibly skilled at crafting imperfect characters navigating difficult situations - and our team is excited to explore them and share his Pulitzer prize winning piece. ”