The Rose Center Theater to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

The Rose Center Theater will present Fiddler on the Roof, one of the most iconic and enduring musicals in theater history, with performances running February 20 through March 8, 2026 in Westminster, California.

Set in the small Jewish village of Anatevka at the turn of the 20th century, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a devoted husband and father striving to uphold tradition as his daughters begin to challenge long-held customs in a rapidly changing world. Rich with humor, heart, and emotional depth, the musical explores universal themes of family, faith, love, and resilience.

With music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof features some of the most recognizable songs in musical theater, including "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker," and "Sunrise, Sunset."

This production reflects the Rose Center Theater's commitment to producing high-quality, affordable live theater while celebrating stories that connect generations and cultures across the Orange County community.

In conjunction with the production, the Rose Center Theater will host "Tradition! A Fiddler on the Roof Gala" on Saturday, February 21, 2026, featuring a pre-show reception and fundraising festivities in support of the theater's mission and future programming.

Performance Schedule

Fridays: February 20, 27 & March 6 at 7:30 PM

Saturdays: February 21, 28 & March 7 at 7:30 PM

Sundays: February 22, March 1 & March 8 at 2:00 PM

Venue

Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way

Westminster, CA 92683

Tickets are now on sale. Seating is limited.