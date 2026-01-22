HEDDA GABLER Starring Katie Holmes Extended at The Old Globe

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Old Globe will present a one-week extension for its 2026 season opener Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler. Film, television, and stage star Katie Holmes leads the cast in the title role. The Globe-commissioned, vivid new version of the play is by Erin Cressida Wilson and directed by the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, featuring original music by Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw.

Performances begin February 7, 2026, and are now extended through March 15, with the opening on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. Hedda Gabler will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Holmes brings to life a landmark role in one of the defining masterpieces of modern theatre. Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon—and the cracks in their marriage are already showing. Bored and restless, Hedda tries to control those around her. But as her schemes tighten, her own world begins to unravel.

In addition to Katie Holmes as Hedda Gabler, the cast of Hedda Gabler includes Charlie Barnett as George Tesman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Aunt Julie Tesman, Celeste Arias as Thea Elvsted, Alfredo Narciso as Judge Brack, Alexander Hurt as Ejlert Lövborg, Katie MacNichol as Berte, and Korrie Yamaoka as the Pianist.

Understudies for Hedda Gabler include Lance D. Bush, Ethan Fox, and Stephanie Hinck.

Also joining adaptor Erin Cressida Wilson, director Barry Edelstein, and composer Caroline Shaw as part of the creative team are Mark Wendland (Scenic Design); David I. Reynoso (Costume Design); Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design); Jessica Paz (Sound Design); Chelsey Arce (Choreography), Emmelyn Thayer (Voice and Text), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting); and Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).