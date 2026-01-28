WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON Comes to SD Junior Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Diego Junior Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Where the Mountain Meets the Moon, running February 27 to March 15, 2026, at the historic Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park.

Based on the award-winning novel by Grace Lin, Where the Mountain Meets the Moon follows the journey of Minli, a brave and curious young girl who sets out on a quest to change her family's fortune. Along the way, she encounters magical creatures, unexpected friends, and the legendary Old Man of the Moon. This imaginative, family-friendly adventure blends storytelling, folklore, and vibrant theatricality to celebrate wisdom, gratitude, and the power of hope.

Junior Theatre is proud to feature an all AAPI creative team for this production, led by director Sarah Jane Salonga, music director Stephen Evangelista, and choreographer Theresa Maigue Bendorf. Together, they bring a unique and resonant vision to this beloved story inspired by Chinese folklore.

As the nation's longest running youth theatre, Junior Theatre continues its mission to provide engaging, high-quality productions performed by talented young artists. Where the Mountain Meets the Moon offers audiences of all ages an uplifting story brought to life through ensemble performance, creative staging, and the joy of young people telling meaningful stories.

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from February 27 to March 15, 2026.

JT will host Min Kahng, the composer, lyricist, and book writer of Where the Mountain Meets the Moon, for a talk back with the audience after the performance on February 28.

JT's popular Pajama Night is Friday, March 6. Kids attending in their favorite pajamas will get a special gift!