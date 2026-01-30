ANIMAL FARM Comes to the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present a show with striking drama in this cleverly adapted version by Ian Wooldridge of George Orwell's Animal Farm as its next student production.

George Orwell's satire on the perils of Stalinism has proved magnificently long-lived as a parable about totalitarianism anywhere and has given the world at least one immortal phrase: "Some are more equal than others." The animals on a farm drive out their master and take over and run the farm for themselves. The experiment is successful, except that someone has to take the deposed farmer's place. Leadership devolves upon the pigs, which are cleverer than the rest of the animals. Unfortunately, their character is not equal to their intelligence. This dramatization remains faithful to the book's plot and intent and retains both its affection for the animals and the incisiveness of its message.

George Orwell's Animal Farm is a work that, through the extensive use of allegory, recounts the tale of a group of farm animals who overthrow their farmer to build a new regime of justice and equality, run by and for the animals themselves. One of the most telling satiric fables ever penned - a razor-edged fairy tale that records the evolution from revolution against tyranny to totalitarianism just as terrible.

Director Benjamin Cole is motivated to share this production of George Orwell's satire on the perils of Stalinism as the Protostar Social Issues Series production. "We're exploring deeper student awareness of their characters and how to portray them," Cole stresses. Assistant Director Steve Smith adds, "The students are discovering unique ways to express their animal characters through their voices and movements." The show runs a daring 70 minutes with no intermission and aims to excite audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Melanie Chen Cole; Stage Manager, Benedict Heaps; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and eight student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups.

Featured in the cast are (Conor Buffini, Carlsbad; Benedict Heaps, Normal Heights; Kiera Hewitt, Carlsbad; Theodora Hoyle, Del Mar; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Maya Rosenberg, Del Mar; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.

Performances are February 19th through February 22nd on North Coast Repertory Theatre's MainStage: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 5:30pm February 19th, 20th, and 21st, and 2pm February 21st and 22nd. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and FREE for all students through the generous PROTOSTAR sponsorship. Reservations for free students tickets are still required. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.