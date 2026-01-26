THE MALTESE FALCON Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The search for the legendary black bird takes a comedic twist in this world premiere adaptation at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Matthew Salazar-Thompson's ingenious new version of Dashiell Hammett's noir masterpiece features five versatile performers transforming between roles to bring 1920s San Francisco's underbelly to hilarious life.

With quick-change artistry and acute timing, the ensemble navigates through a labyrinth of deception and desire alongside the infamous Sam Spade, the definitive hard-boiled detective. Delivering taut, unsparing prose that crackles with tension and mirth, this thrilling, comical theatrical high-wire act proves that deadly intrigue has never been so funny. Don't miss this electrifying production-reserve your seats now before they vanish like the falcon itself.

Todd Nielsen directs Richard Baird,* Regina Fernandez,* Louis Lotorto,* Scott Paulson, Allison Scagliotti,* and Daniel A. Stevens.* Evelyn G. Myers* is the Production Stage Manager. Jeruel Canda is the Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costumes), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props), Ian Scott (Sound Design/Music Composer), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

THE MALTESE FALCON performances begin Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Final performance is Sunday, March 29, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The show runs Wednesday and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8pm, Sunday evenings 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday matinee March 25 and Friday, March 6. A talkback with the director and cast is scheduled for Friday, March 13. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.