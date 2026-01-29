Carlsbad Playreaders Will Present Staged Reading Of Neil Simon's CALIFORNIA SUITE

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carlsbad Playreaders will present a staged reading of California Suite by Neil Simon on Monday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Shulman Auditorium at the Carlsbad City Library, located at 1775 Dove Lane in Carlsbad.

Set in a California hotel, CALIFORNIA SUITE follows four couples whose relationships unfold across interconnected scenes. The play moves between moments of intimacy and farce as characters confront conflict, reconciliation, and miscommunication within a shared setting.

The reading will be directed by A. J. Knox and will feature Megan Carmitchel, Samantha Ginn, Dallas McLaughlin, and Durwood Murray. The cast consists of professional actors with experience in regional and professional theatre.

Admission to the reading will be offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, with payment accepted via cash or Venmo.