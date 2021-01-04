San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP to Present Monthly Digital Show Highlighting Latin American Culture

San Diego Repertory Theatre in Association with Amigos del REP, announced today the details of an upcoming online show, VAMOS! Hosted and produced by REP Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza, the 15 to 20-minute show will highlight one Latin American country each month, showcasing its unique history, geography, demographics, culture and cuisine. Vamos! ("Let's go!" in English) will be released on The REP's YouTube channel and Facebook page at 7 PM on the 2nd Monday of each month beginning January 11.

"I want my show to highlight the great diversity that makes each Latin American country unique," says Siguenza. "This show will be a small escape from our COVID monotony and maybe inspire you to know more."

Each show will begin with a Pecha Kucha style of presentation that will give audiences a 20 second lecture about the specified Latin American country. In addition to the education of the country, there will be featured poets and musicians to entertain audiences before concluding with a tutorial of a food or drink recipe that is uniquely associated with that country's cuisine.

Herbert Siguenza (HOST) is Playwright-In-Residence at The REP through a generous grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. He is also a founding member of Culture Clash, the most popular and produced Latino ensemble in the nation. For the last thirty years, he has co-written or adapted and performed over fifteen original critically acclaimed award winning plays at prestigious regional theatres around the country. Theatre Communications Group Books has published three compilations of their collective works which includes Radio Mambo, Zorro in Hell! and Chavez Ravine. Siguenza has also written and performed solo works outside the group including Cantinflas! (2003), A Weekend With Pablo Picasso (2010), El Henry (2014), Steal Heaven (2015), Manifest Destinitis (2016), Beachtown (2018) and Bad Hombres/Good Wives (2019). Additionally, Mr. Siguenza recently directed Jose Rivera's Cloud Tectonics for New Village Arts and his voice is featured in the Oscar nominated animated film Coco.