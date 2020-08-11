San Diego REP to Present Hershey Felder as GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE

The show will be streamed live on Sunday, September 13 at 5 PM PDT.

San Diego Repertory Theatre and Hershey Felder Presents announced today the details of Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone, streamed live from Florence, Italy. Following up the successful live streams of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin and Hershey Felder: Beethoven, Hershey Felder will present his one-man show, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone streamed live on Sunday, September 13 at 5 PM PDT. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at sdrep.org/gershwin or 619.544.1000.

George Gershwin Alone has had over 3000 performances worldwide, including Broadway, London's West End, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. As with his previous live stream performances, this production will benefit national US theatres and arts organizations.

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking "A Rhapsody in Blue," made a "Lady out of Jazz." The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from The Man I Love and Someone to Watch Over Me, through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of "Rhapsody In Blue." As the only actor-musician to create the role of George Gershwin on the stage, and with over three-thousand performances, from California to Broadway to London's West End, for the first time, Hershey Felder will bring George Gershwin to life in a live streamed broadcast from Florence, Italy. Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone is produced by Hershey Felder Presents: LIVE FROM FLORENCE.

George Gershwin was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn. Together, he and his brother Ira wrote standards such as "The Man I Love," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Embraceable You," "Fascinating Rhythm," "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me." His groundbreaking opera, Porgy and Bess, is now considered an American classic. All told, George Gershwin wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage and screen as well as works for the opera house and the symphony orchestra. In 1937, Gershwin died of an undiagnosed brain tumor at the age of 38, never knowing how famous and beloved he and his work would become.

Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Felder. The production is directed by Stefano de Carli and Felder, adapted from the stage play directed by Joel Zwick. The Associate Director is Trevor Hay. Scenic design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and l ive editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Meghan Maiya is Special Projects and Broadcast Projects Director.

For tickets and more information on how to view Hershey Felder in George Gershwin Alone, streamed live, visit sdrep.org/gershwin.

