San Diego Performing Arts League Presents San Diego Theatre Month

For Theatre Month 2023, all tickets will be offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45.

Feb. 10, 2023  
"No matter where you live in the County of San Diego, you're not far away from amazing live theatre, dance and music! The goal of Theatre Month is to get you to a seat and enjoy what San Diego has to offer," says Jay Henslee, President of the San Diego Performing Arts League (SDPAL), a nonprofit which advocates for performing arts organizations and operates the iconic ArtsTix Ticket Center in Horton Plaza Park. SDPAL also manages the popular www.sdartstix.com, San Diego's only nonprofit online ticket service.

For Theatre Month 2023, all tickets will be offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45 - these seats are the best in the house as of the night of the event. The goal is to simplify ticket purchasing for all participating events by using one website www.sandiegotheatremonth.com.

"What began 8 years ago as Theatre Week has expanded into an entire month of exciting offers from over 30 performing arts organizations," said Henslee, "We're working to introduce even more San Diegans and visitors to our world-class arts and culture scene, from Escondido to the Silver Strand and everywhere in between! The options1 are considerable."

For questions, please contact artstix@sdpal.com or call 619-234-ARTS.

Participating organizations include: Broadway San Diego, Theatre for Young Professionals, Patio Playhouse, Scripps Ranch Theatre, North Coast Repertory Theatre, The Rady Shell, San Diego Symphony, San Diego Junior Theatre, OnStage Playhouse, San Diego Musical Theatre, Lamb's Players Theatre, The Roustabouts Theatre, City Ballet of San Diego, Center Stage Productions, Star Theatre, San Diego Actors Theatre, The Old Globe, New Village Arts, Coronado Playhouse, Backyard Renaissance, Trinity Theatre Company, San Diego Shakespeare Society, Oceanside Theatre Company, San Diego Master Chorale, Moxie Theatre, Malashok Dance, PowPAC, CCAE Theatricals, La Jolla Playhouse, Scripteasters, Lamplighters Theatre, Cygnet Theatre, San Diego Opera, San Diego Ballet, Grossmont College Performing Arts Center and Poway Center for the Performing Arts.




THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre
There are many plays about Harriet Tubman, but none share her entire life story like a visit with THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN.
Interview: Stephanie Blythe of SAN DIEGO OPERAS PUCCINI DUO at The San Diego Civic Theater Photo
Interview: Stephanie Blythe of SAN DIEGO OPERA'S PUCCINI DUO at The San Diego Civic Theater
Stephanie Blythe’s dad had no use for singers. “He liked my voice, but I wasn't allowed to sing in the chorus. So all through junior high I wanted to be part of a rock band with my three best friends. But since we played euphonium, trombone, saxophone and flute, I was like, well, that's not going to work. We formed a barbershop quartet instead. And that was the singing I did in junior high. When I got into high school, my choral conductor Martin Banner insisted that I join the chorus and called my father to change his mind about that. Thank God for Martin Banner. Joining the chorus has led to everything for me.
Interview: Jocelyn A. Brown of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Chance Theatre Photo
Interview: Jocelyn A. Brown of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Chance Theatre
Interview with Chance Theatre's RIDE THE CYCLONE director Jocelyn A. Brown on bringing this fan favorite musical to life on their stage through February 26th.
Review: EL HURACÁN at Cygnet Theatre Explores Magic, Memories, and Matriarchs Photo
Review: EL HURACÁN at Cygnet Theatre Explores Magic, Memories, and Matriarchs
Usually, the vanishing act is everyone’s favorite magic trick on stage, but for one family the magic is in the memories, and tragedy strikes when those start to disappear.  EL HURACÁN  at Cygnet Theatre explores the matriarchs, the memories, and the magic of one family in Miami through February 19th.

More Hot Stories For You


THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Announced At North Coast Repertory TheatreTHE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre
February 9, 2023

There are many plays about Harriet Tubman, but none share her entire life story like a visit with THE SPIRIT OF HARRIET TUBMAN.
Backyard Renaissance Announces The Cast of Yasmina Reza's GOD OF CARNAGEBackyard Renaissance Announces The Cast of Yasmina Reza's GOD OF CARNAGE
February 7, 2023

In 2015, Backyard Renaissance's (BYR) first production out-of-the-gate was very much a couple-thing. Helmed by Director Lisa Berger and starring her husband Mike Sears, BYR founders, husband-and-wife team Francis Gercke and Jessica John, produced and co-starred in the production of Jez Butterworth's Parlour Song.
La Jolla Playhouse to Host 6th Latinx New Play Festival in OctoberLa Jolla Playhouse to Host 6th Latinx New Play Festival in October
February 7, 2023

 La Jolla Playhouse will host the sixth Latinx New Play Festival on October 27 – 29, 2023, produced by Dr. Maria Patrice Amon, the Playhou
Poetry Out Loud to Host San Diego Regional Finals on MondayPoetry Out Loud to Host San Diego Regional Finals on Monday
February 4, 2023

Write Out Loud, will present POETRY OUT LOUD, a national poetry recitation competition for high school students. San Diego Regional Finals take place this year on February 6th at 6:30pm.
NEAT Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next MonthNEAT Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month
February 2, 2023

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their production of NEAT written by Charlayne Woodard and directed by Claire Simba, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int’l University.  NEAT is a co-production between Scripps Ranch Theatre and Loud Fridge Theatre Group.
