Review: TO MY GIRLS at Diversionary Theatre

In JC Lee’s “To My Girls”, now playing at Diversionary Theatre through December 7, a tight-knit group of friends reunite in Palm Springs for a weekend of cocktails, catching up, and, should the moment arise, shooting a lip-synced music video. With an excellent cast and direction, what begins as a sun-drenched escape quickly turns into a messy, deeply funny excavation of chosen family, generational baggage, and the versions of ourselves we perform for the people who know us best.

The trio at the center of the reunion is Curtis (Wil Bethmann), Castor (Wilfred Paloma), and Leo (Zack King), who all arrive ready for a feel-good weekend and a long-overdue friendship reset. Curtis is an assistant-slash-Instagram persona; Castor is a writer and barista; and Leo also makes sharp, socially conscious videos online. On the surface, it looks like a typical Palm Springs getaway, but the cracks appear fast: old crushes, long-simmering resentments, political friction, and arguments long swept under the rug bubble right back up.

Two outsiders prove essential as this weekend starts to unravel. Bernie (Frank DiPalermo), the Gen X homeowner whose house they’ve rented, initially presents as an affable, flamboyant elder with very different political instincts. As the weekend wears on, his critiques of the group’s behavior hit their targets more often than not. Omar (Jocorey Mitchell), introduced as a hookup, quickly becomes the unexpected voice of generational clarity. Grounding the chaos with humor and insight, he turns out to be, somewhat shockingly, the most mature person in the house.

What’s refreshing about “To My Girls” is its willingness to let its characters be imperfect. They say questionable things, they call each other out, but rarely follow their own advice, and Lee’s script doesn’t excuse the hypocrisy, vanity, or virtue signaling. Instead, it acknowledges it as part of the story. In doing so, the play becomes a very funny and sharp critique of millennial culture, where community, performance, and self-preservation collide in uncomfortable but recognizable ways, and the value in the people who push us to grow, call us out, and help us evolve into the next version of ourselves.

Bethmann captures Curtis’s self-centered charm with precision, making his eventual reckoning feel earned. King’s Leo is the group’s truth-teller, making some points that would draw Julia Sugarbaker-level applause if this were a sitcom. Paloma is delightful as the initially chaotic, but sweet Castor, whose realizations sharpen into clarity as the weekend unravels. Mitchell’s Omar brings warmth, humor, and a grounded sense of queer history that punctures the group’s self-absorption. DiPalermo provides a charmingly flamboyant and sharply observant Bernie, whose critiques add an additional generational angle.

Luke Harvey Jacobs pulls double duty: his choreography turns drunken dancing into a comedic highlight, and as Jeff, whose unexpected arrival sparks yet another hilarious crisis, he jolts the group dynamic in all the best ways.

Director Jesse Marchese keeps the pace moving along and balances the buoyant, sitcom-adjacent rhythm with genuine emotional beats. The story may be wrapped in sun and sass, but underneath, it offers food for thought on the delicate balance between who we’ve been to each other and who we’re becoming.

The design elements complete the Palm Springs fantasy: Mathys Herbert’s set is a lovingly kitschy dream house with a sloped ceiling, breeze blocks, and Liza-and-Judy wall art. Danita Lee’s costumes deliver peak caftan and poolside realness; Joshua Heming’s lighting bathes everything in desert sun; and Remus Harrington’s sound design drops ’90s hits that make the audience squeal.

“To My Girls” doesn’t solve the generational divide issues or answer every question it raises, but maybe that’s the point. It’s a sitcom-style comedy we need this season, and while not everything can be resolved and tied with a bow, it's a funny, warm, and delightfully shady escape from the saccharine overload of the holidays.

“To My Girls” is playing at Diversionary Theatre through December 7th. For ticket and show time information, please go to https://www.diversionary.org



