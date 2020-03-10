San Diego Opera's upcoming performances of Aging Magician have been cancelled. The performances were to be held Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at the Balboa Theatre. Aging Magician was being produced by Beth Morrison Projects.

The production was cancelled due to concerns over possible travel restrictions for the 25+ youth choral performers from Brooklyn, NY. San Diego Opera fully intended to present all scheduled performances with the theater rented, contracted labor on hand, and the creative crew in San Diego.

"San Diego Opera is closely following the national conversation about the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are saddened our community did not get to experience this important work, but understand the decision of the artists and their families in these uncertain times," shares San Diego Opera General Director, David Bennett.

San Diego Opera remains open for business and has two more operas remaining this season with The Barber of Seville (April/May) and The Falling and the Rising (May).

With the evolving nature of the situation, San Diego Opera continues to follow guidelines from government agencies and our public health partners, including the County's website which is updated daily.

Aging Magician ticket holders are being contacted directly by the Company.





