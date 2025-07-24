SPRING AWAKENING Comes to Oceanside Theatre Company With Student-Led Cast and Creative Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Spring Awakening, the Tony Award-winning rock musical exploring identity, sexuality, and self-discovery. Running August 29 through September 14, 2025, at the Sunshine Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside, the production features a dynamic blend of seasoned professionals and emerging student artists from OTC’s STAGES Apprenticeship Program.

The STAGES Apprenticeship Program, developed in collaboration with MiraCosta College, Palomar College, and California State University San Marcos, provides college-level theatre students with hands-on experience in all aspects of theatrical production. From acting and design to marketing and front-of-house, apprentices gain real-world skills and academic credit while contributing meaningfully to a professional mainstage show.

“This show defined a generation,” said director Gerilyn Brault. “I’ve long hoped to bring Spring Awakening to North County, and I’m thrilled to do so with a company that shares my dedication to nurturing new talent. Its themes have only become more urgent in today’s world.”

The cast features Joshua Powers in his OTC debut as Melchior, Craig Noel Award nominee Marlon James as Moritz, and Sarah K. Pierce as Wendla. Erica Marie Weisz (Lucky Stiff) returns to OTC as Adult Woman, while Durwood Murray Jr. reprises his presence on the Brooks stage as Adult Man. The student ensemble includes Jensyn Berreiter, Phoenix Velona, Wyatt Van Hazel, Tirzah, Alyssa Indegno, Zaine Hahn, Olivia Yee, Rachel Downs, Luca Stapleton, and Ryan Hage—all STAGES apprentices.

Scenic designer Tyler Dean, a MiraCosta College graduate and former STAGES apprentice, becomes the first participant to lead a mainstage design, marking a major milestone in the program's evolution.

“Most of our ensemble and backstage team are students,” said Artistic Director Kevin “Blax” Burroughs. “We’re bridging the gap between collegiate and professional work, and Spring Awakening is the perfect vehicle for young artists to explore powerful, resonant themes.”

With music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Slater, Spring Awakening is adapted from Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play and centers on teens in 19th-century Germany as they come of age in a repressive society. The musical’s modern rock score and raw emotional depth have made it a landmark work since its 2006 Broadway debut.